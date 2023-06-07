Robert Kennedy’s Attacks on Anthony Fauci Over COVID-19 Lockdowns Justified

Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has drawn fire for his anti-establishment views, not least his attacks on former White House medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci. But geopolitical analyst, researcher and blogger Ian Shilling said Kennedy’s criticisms were more than justified.

Democrat presidential primary challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is right to attack public health chief Dr Anthony Fauci over the COVID-19 pandemic, an analyst says.

Kennedy, a prominent vaccine sceptic and a member of the famous Boston-based political dynasty, announced his challenge to sitting president Joe Biden last month for the Democrat candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Kennedy has already shaken up liberal politics by criticising Biden’s confrontations with Russia over Ukraine and China over Taiwan, accusing previous administrations including Barack Obama’s of creating Daesh and the CIA of being behind his uncle John F Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.

But he has also accused Fauci, Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor and National Institutes of Health director who stepped down in December 2022, of helping orchestrate “a historic coup d’état against Western democracy” through the COVID lockdowns.

Political analyst Ian Shilling in interview with Sputnik accused Fauci of murdering Americans.

“He suppressed all the effective treatments and then pushed dangerous drugs, made Remdesivir the the the standard of care, which is useless against COVID and kills people with kidney and liver failure,” Shilling continued. “And they knew that because they tried it with Ebola. It killed 50 per cent of the people or something that they tried it on.”

The analyst also accused Fauci of keeping important HIV treatments off the market while promoting the antiretroviral drug AZT, now classed as a potentially cancer-causing substance in the state of California.

“All the gay communities were protesting against Fauci murdering them because he was suppressing effective drugs that did help treat AIDS related diseases and and pushing things that murdered people. AZT, which was a highly toxic carcinogen, which was a chemotherapy drug, and it killed people faster than cancer.”

Shilling blamed the “diabolical” system of big business political lobbying and donations to parties and candidates for the problems stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The corruption in government is endemic and systematic, that’s the problem,” Shilling said. “And it’s not just drugs and big pharma. It’s all the weapons industry and the banks and whatever else. They’ve all bribed members of the government and the politicians.”