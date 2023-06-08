Aletho News

The Grayzone debates National Endowment for Democracy VP on group’s CIA ties

BY MATTHEW EHRET | JUNE 7, 2023

This morning, I had the pleasure of listening to a powerful conversation between the Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal and Alex Rubinstein who spoke with the National Endowment for Democracy’s Communications director Leslie Aun. The call occured because Ms. Aun disapproved of several Grayzone articles characterizing the NED as “a CIA cutout” and requested the call to clarify her claims that this was a mis-characterization. What followed was a delightful smackdown of reality by the two Grayzone journalists who had both a mountain of facts and brains at their disposal to deploy into the conversation

The recording of the conference call was made public after many weeks passed and Leslie Aun ignored their requests to see what proof she had that the NED was not affiliated with the CIA, advanced the CIA’s agenda, or funded violent regime change of elected governements.

Since the NED’s regime change operations play such a major role in mis-shaping international policy, and since the conversation in the Grayzone recording only brushed on the origins of the NED as an outgrowth of the CIA in the early 1980s, I decided to republish an essay titled ‘The Anglo-American Origins of the NED’ in order to provide a sense of the British pedigree of this nominally “American” organization. … continue

