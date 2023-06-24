The Central Europe News reports on how the WEF wants to reduce the global car fleet by 75% while WEF members crank up their private jet flights.

What follows are some excerpts:

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) is calling for a reduction of private motor vehicles to a quarter of the current level. Of course, no reduction in private jets is envisaged.

Last month, the World Economic Forum (WEF) published a new paper dedicated to the future of mobility on earth.

The document would not be worth paying much attention to if it were not hidden in the small print what concrete goals the WEF is striving for. It points out, for example, that by 2050 more than two thirds of the world’s population will live in cities. To achieve the climate goals of the Paris Agreement, the report therefore recommends “electrification, public transport and shared mobility”.

75% fewer cars in just a single generation

On page 4 of the document, the WEF’s demand here reads in figures: “Reduce the vehicle fleet from potentially 2.1 billion to 0.5 billion.” That would be a radical regression within less than 30 years.

How such an extremely rapid change in societal transport systems and habitual individual mobility and consumption patterns can be implemented currently remains unclear to the public. Those “elites” who themselves thus fly around in private jets now want to take away your car and want to eliminate more than three quarters of motor vehicles from the roads within the next 27 years.

The WEF globalists’ briefing paper shows that they are obviously aware that they will not be able to cope with the expected traffic volume by 2050 with electrification. Where would the resources for the batteries come from and how do you want to produce so much electricity, even from “green” sources? There must therefore be a complete overhaul of private, individual mobility along with ’15-minute cities’.

15-minute ghettos

A dictatorial climate policy will keeps the broad masses in their own little ghettos while the chosen elites will continue to jet around the globe “to save the climate”. So a transhumanist “brave new world” without real freedom of movement and travel for ordinary people seems to be the future perspective.

Full article in German here.