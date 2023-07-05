Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Cancer Care and The Role of Repurposed Drugs – Dr. Paul Marik & Dr. Mobeen Syed

FLCCC Weekly Update – June 28, 2023 

Betsy Ashton hosts Dr. Marik and Dr. Mobeen Syed (Dr. Been) to discuss Dr. Marik’s new ‘Cancer Care’ document and look at the role repurposed drugs have in cancer treatment.

Read ‘Challenging the Status Quo: How  learned that much of what he once understood about cancer was wrong:
https://geni.us/FLCCC-Substack-June28

Dr. Marik’s “Cancer Care” doc can e found here:
http://flccc.net/cancer-care

To learn more about our protocols click here:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/

July 5, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: