Countess “Absolutely Terrified” After Bank Accounts Closed Without Explanation

Richie Allen | July 5, 2023

More and more evidence is emerging that banks and building societies are closing the accounts of customers who hold controversial views.

Countess Alexandra Tolstoy told LBC’s Nick Ferrari this morning that she was left “absolutely terrified” after her accounts were closed without explanation.

Tolstoy claims that someone at her bank told her that they were not obliged to provide her with any explanation.

She was left wondering if her Russian sounding surname led to the closure of her accounts.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have both criticised banks for closing the accounts of customers with controversial views.

