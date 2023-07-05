Countess “Absolutely Terrified” After Bank Accounts Closed Without Explanation
Richie Allen | July 5, 2023
More and more evidence is emerging that banks and building societies are closing the accounts of customers who hold controversial views.
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy told LBC’s Nick Ferrari this morning that she was left “absolutely terrified” after her accounts were closed without explanation.
Tolstoy claims that someone at her bank told her that they were not obliged to provide her with any explanation.
She was left wondering if her Russian sounding surname led to the closure of her accounts.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt have both criticised banks for closing the accounts of customers with controversial views.
'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name…'
Countess Alexandra Tolstoy explains to @NickFerrariLBC how 'absolutely terrified' she is after her bank accounts were closed with no explanation, as Number 10 issues a warning to banks. pic.twitter.com/fcSHTZ6tNJ
— LBC (@LBC) July 5, 2023
July 5, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance | Human rights, UK
