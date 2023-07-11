Biden’s Decision to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Will Drag US Close to WW III – Trump
Sputnik – 11.07.2023
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s recent decision to supply Ukraine cluster munitions drags the United States closer to World War III.
“Joe Biden should not be dragging us further toward World War III by sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – he should be trying to END the war and stop the horrific death and destruction being caused by an incompetent administration,” Trump said in a press release.
Trump further said unexploded cluster munitions will be killing innocent civilians for decades to come, long after the war.
Moreover, Trump said Biden should especially be seeking to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine after admitting the United States is running low on 155mm artillery shells it is supplying Ukraine, which is the reason it is reserving to providing cluster munitions.
The United States should certainly not be sending Ukraine its last stockpiles at a time when its own arsenals, according to Biden, are being diminished, Trump said.
Last week, Biden said the United States will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for a temporary period while the US industrial base produces more 155mm artillery shells. He explained that he consulted with US allies and partners about his decision and that they understood the reason.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 11, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Militarism | Joe Biden, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
MEP Christine Anderson To Sue YouTube For Censoring Her Videos
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Within hours of the Covid jab I had brain damage
By Anonymous | TCW Defending Freedom | January 27, 2023
I am 52 and I got brain tissue damage from my AstraZeneca vaccine on February 22, 2021, with a prognosis of seeing MS in my not-too-distant future by two consultants on the hospital ward. And this was after spending two weeks battling my GP surgery to be seen after developing serious symptoms within hours of having my dose.
No official diagnosis was given though I had and still have so many symptoms that align with Guillain–Barré syndrome, LMN, encephalitis and more which they have investigated and that I have since seen in my medical records but never told me they were going to look into.
My brain injury was noted as being linked to the vaccine on my hospital discharge papers after 11 days in hospital where I had CAT scans, MRIs, deep ophthalmic scans, and a lumbar puncture, the last of which I wish I’d never had due to the further issues I’ve been left with, and I didn’t actually need because it wouldn’t tell the doctors anything further, I was told.
I had further MRIs later in the year when my condition worsened and I was blue-lighted into hospital numerous times in August 2021 with associated brain inflammation that most vaccine-injured also seem to suffer from, sadly.
It’s coming up for the second anniversary of having my one and only vaccine that’s ruined my health and forced me to stop working and thereby stopped my love of bodybuilding and running but life is now about what we can do, day by day and not what you can’t do.
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,390,035 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Mark on Is the United States Pursuing… Bill Francis on Vaccines galore eddieb on Left with few tanks and ammuni… michael on White House opposes independen… pco on ‘Trauma in Jenin’: UN official… Aeneas Precht on Blueprint for the New World… traducteur on ‘Trauma in Jenin’: UN official… papasha408 on ‘Trauma in Jenin’: UN official… papasha408 on Most Finns Oppose Hosting NATO… 5 dancing shlomos on Elizabeth Tsurkov Was Up To No… 5 dancing shlomos on Former head of Disinformation… roberthstiver on There are ZERO Amish kids suff…
Aletho News
- Judge Denies Biden Administration’s Attempt To Halt Injunction Against Censorship
- MEP Christine Anderson To Sue YouTube For Censoring Her Videos
- US House Panel Reportedly Concludes FBI Helped Ukrainian Intel Censor US Accounts
- Biden’s Decision to Send Cluster Bombs to Ukraine Will Drag US Close to WW III – Trump
- Hungarian PM makes Ukraine proposal
- Is the United States Pursuing a Permanent Cold War with Russia?
- Five Reasons Why India Could Mediate A Russian-Ukrainian Ceasefire
- Russian POWs used as human shields during Ukrainian demining operations
- Russia, NATO Confrontation Slipping Into Worst-Case Scenario – Ambassador
- Erdogan still firmly in NATO bloc despite blackmailing EU
If Americans Knew
- Radio ads about USS Liberty air on Bongino & on top Philly show
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
- News roundup: Palestinians & Israelis killed, Israeli jeep rams child, settlers rampage
- Israeli forces shoot dead 14-year-old Palestinian boy in Jenin
Brownstone Institute
- Santa Clara University Students Must Take Covid Vaccines or Withdraw
- Guess What Is Keeping the US Economy Afloat
- The WHO Is a Real and Present Danger
- Best-Selling Author Michael Lewis Pens CIA Covid Propaganda
- What It Means to Lose Trust
- How a Highly Effective Vaccine Turns Into a Mediocre Vaccine — or Worse
- Revenge of the Praetorian Guard
- The Future of Traditional Farming and Healthcare in the Netherlands
- People Are Questioning? It’s About Time
- YouTube Censors Australian Politician’s Maiden Speech to Parliament
Richie Allen
- Tuesday’s Radio Show Is Cancelled
- Schedule Change This Week Only
- Judges Told To Get Tough With Climate Protesters
- BBC Refers Sex Pics Presenter To Police
- Rees-Mogg: “Without A Bank Account You’re A Non-Person”
- Weight-Loss Jabs Linked To Suicidal Thoughts
- BBC Apologises After Presenter Tells Former PM Israel Is “Happy To Kill Kids”
- RTÉ Accused Of Running Slush Fund After Spending €5,000 On Flip-Flops
- Countess “Absolutely Terrified” After Bank Accounts Closed Without Explanation
- Theatre Slaps Trigger Warning On The Sound Of Music
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Don’t Fall For Justin Rowlatt’s Global Heatwave Con Trick
- FES 2023–The Emperor Still Has No Clothes!
- Lies, Ad Homs, Silly Faces & Wild Ranting–Dale Vince
- Just Stop Oil Donor Received £110 Million in Green Subsidies from Taxpayer
- I’ll be buying a brand new petrol car just before the 2030 ban: Matt Ridley
- World records hottest day for third time in a week?
- School Criticised Over Noisy Heat Pumps
- WMO’s Weather Station Classifications
- Hottest Day Evah!
- Damaged electric cars ‘quarantined’ over fears they will explode
No Tricks Zone
- New Study: Neither Global Warming Or CO2 Radiative Forcing Were A Cause Of Past Mass Extinctions
- Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach Accused Of Making Up “Tens Of Thousands Of Heat Deaths”
- Nuclear Phaseout, Green Energy Transition Causing German Industry And Power Production To Leave
- The Canonized 100,000- And 41,000-Year Glacial-Interglacial Climate Cycles May Never Have Existed
- Green New Deal’s Unaffordable Mobility…Nissan Head Warns E-Cars Too Expensive For Many
- Scientists: Cosmic Ray-Cloud Connection Explains Million-Year Climate Changes Far Better Than CO2
- Germany’s Leading Fitness Influencer Dies Suddenly At Age 30…4-Times COVID “Vaccinated”
- Another Climate-Savior Alarmist Jetsets To South America – For Two Months Of Vacation!
- New Study Finds The Early-Mid Holocene Sahara Had Lakes With Depths Of ‘At Least 300 Meters’
- Huge Nebraska Solar Park Completely Smashed To Pieces By One Single Hail Storm!
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply