‘Covid Censorship Proved to be Deadly’

I wanted to make a quick post to recommend an exceptional and important essay published by The Wall Street Journal’s Opinion section.

In a brief essay (“Covid Censorship Proved to be Deadly”) author Brett Swanson shows how the Censorship Industrial Complex – or what he perfectly describes as “full spectrum censorship” – has effectively caused the unnecessary deaths (and misery) of huge numbers of world citizens.

As the essay makes clear, “truth” and “facts” have become “false narratives” or “dangerous misinformation” …. while false beliefs have become accepted as gospel/infallible truths.

Claims that are wrong, dangerous or dubious cannot be challenged.

As Swanson points out, the masses on social media quickly gleaned the speech they could not make (this shows the toxic effects of “self censorship.”)

The opinions of those who believe the “experts” might be “ignorant” were censored or not allowed to reach large numbers of people. Because of this, “falsehoods” could NOT be “dispelled.”

Swanson points out such a surreal template is the exact opposite of real science, which exists to challenge dubious claims.

A technology (the Internet) that could and should have been used to save many lives – and rebut many falsehoods – was instead used to bully and silence skeptics, who were really just trying to save lives and prevent outcomes that ultimately produced mass misery and devastating consequences for billions of world inhabitants.

The censored, bullied and demonetized skeptics are the real altruistic heroes, not the villains.

Theme fits perfectly with my next big story ….

I’m currently working on a story regarding the Covid outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier.

The true/vital lesson from this case study should have been that Covid does NOT threaten “everyone.” Per the lessons of the Roosevelt outbreak, this virus certainly doesn’t pose any real mortality risk to the young and middle aged.

But the “false narrative” quickly became that Covid threatens “everyone” … that younger adults and children were also “vulnerable.”

The truth – which would have eliminated irrational fear in most people – could NOT be disseminated as it would threaten the most important (false) narratives/initiatives.

As Swanson points out, the real goal in all of this “full spectrum censorship” is to PROTECT “authority.”

It would have constituted a “crisis” for those in authority if their pronouncements were exposed as “ignorance.”

The bottom line is that the massive and coordinated Censorship Industrial Complex was created to protect the power, wealth and continued control of those in authority.

At least The Wall Street Journal published this essay ….

… Also, The WSJ op-ed section deserves kudos for publishing this piece.

The author didn’t have the space to document the evidence of the huge spike in all-cause (non-Covid) excess deaths, but he still worked those points into his essay.

This by itself is a “win” for our side.

Shocking numbers of “vaccine” deaths/injuries and iatrogenic deaths/injuries are the giant elephants in the room in the mainstream media.

The reason most every-day citizens aren’t shocked by these scandals/truths … is that this story has been … censored. That is, this is NOT a “story.”

But at least The WSJ acknowledged this by publishing Swanson’s superlative essay.

Maybe the “news” division of the WSJ will follow-up on the author’s points and do some real journalism on these taboo topics?

Somehow I doubt this … but, still, the needle exposing the false narratives is moving in the right direction.