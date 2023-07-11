Aletho News

Within hours of the Covid jab I had brain damage

By Anonymous | TCW Defending Freedom | January 27, 2023

I am 52 and I got brain tissue damage from my AstraZeneca vaccine on February 22, 2021, with a prognosis of seeing MS in my not-too-distant future by two consultants on the hospital ward. And this was after spending two weeks battling my GP surgery to be seen after developing serious symptoms within hours of having my dose.

No official diagnosis was given though I had and still have so many symptoms that align with GuillainBarré syndrome, LMN, encephalitis and more which they have investigated and that I have since seen in my medical records but never told me they were going to look into.

My brain injury was noted as being linked to the vaccine on my hospital discharge papers after 11 days in hospital where I had CAT scans, MRIs, deep ophthalmic scans, and a lumbar puncture, the last of which I wish I’d never had due to the further issues I’ve been left with, and I didn’t actually need because it wouldn’t tell the doctors anything further, I was told.

I had further MRIs later in the year when my condition worsened and I was blue-lighted into hospital numerous times in August 2021 with associated brain inflammation that most vaccine-injured also seem to suffer from, sadly.

It’s coming up for the second anniversary of having my one and only vaccine that’s ruined my health and forced me to stop working and thereby stopped my love of bodybuilding and running but life is now about what we can do, day by day and not what you can’t do.

