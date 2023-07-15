Aletho News

Israeli forces blind Palestinian child with stun grenade

Defence for Children Palestine | July 13, 2023

16-year-old Omar was hiding in a school when Israeli forces threw a stun grenade inside, which exploded in his face and blinded him in his right eye.

Israeli soldiers shot 11-year-old Palestinian boy in the head with rubber-coated metal bullet

Safi Ahmad Mohammad Jawabra, 11, was shot by Israeli forces in the head above his left eye with a rubber-coated metal bullet around 10 a.m. on May 29, 2022 at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, near Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, according to documentation collected by Defense for Children International – Palestine. Safi was walking home from school after completing his final exam in math when an Israeli soldier shot him in the head unexpectedly and without warning. While running away, another group of Israeli soldiers around 50 meters (164 feet) away fired tear gas canisters in front of Safi.

Israeli forces take over Palestinian home during invasion of Jenin

Eight-year-old Minatullah describes how terrified she was when Israeli forces took over her family’s home in Jenin to use as a base for snipers.

