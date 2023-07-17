Joe Biden invites Israel Prime Minister to Washington
MEMO | July 17, 2023
US President Joe Biden has invited Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to Washington for an official visit, a statement from the Prime Minister’s office said on Monday, Reuters reports.
The move marks a shift in US – Israeli relations as most Israeli prime ministers had already received an invitation to the White House this far into their terms.
The two leaders shared a “long and warm” conversation, the Israeli statement said, focused on curbing threats from Iran and its proxies and strengthening the alliance between the two countries.
Netanyahu told the US President he would try to form a “broad public consensus” on controversial legislation in Israel that would see its highest court stripped of much of its powers.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 17, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Wars for Israel | Israel, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Reduced risk of cancer associated with Vitamin D, Omega-3 & simple exercise
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Study Shows Link Between Malignancy and Artificial Sweeteners
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | March 29, 2022
A study1 published March 24, 2022, supports past research that shows artificial sweeteners can increase your risk of cancer. Many people make the mistake of believing that since artificially sweetened products have fewer calories and no sugar, they therefore must be healthier. Yet, there is mounting evidence that the rising rates of obesity and cardiovascular disease are linked to consuming food products with artificial sweetener.
Artificial sweeteners became more popular after thousands of studies over many decades showed that sugar damages your health. As the sugar industry has successfully manipulated the evidence and misdirected the public, they also created a demand for artificial sweeteners with zero calories.
Sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading source of added sugar in the U.S., estimated to account for 341.1 calories from drinks in an adult’s diet and 312.6 calories in a child’s diet every single day.2 Despite this damaging evidence, sales have continued to rise, from $314.4 million in 2013 to $414.8 million in 2021.
This offers further evidence of both the addictive quality of sugar and artificially sweetened food and drink and the effectiveness of the sugar industry’s ability to hide the evidence. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,395,935 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- Bennett gave us a clear definition of who the terrorists are: Israel’s so-called ‘army’
- The Resistance vs. the Palestinian Authority: Will Abbas lead Palestinians to civil war?
- Joe Biden invites Israel Prime Minister to Washington
- North Korea spurns offer of peace talks
- US-led coalition’s jets violated Syrian airspace several times in past day: Russia
- US, South Korea, and Japan Hold Joint Military Exercises After North Korea’s ICBM Launch
- A Bonfire of the Vanities
- Was ‘No NATO Expansion East’ More Than a Promise?
- No more security guarantees for Black Sea navigation – Russian FM
- Kiev’s Latest Attack Against The Crimean Bridge Was A Desperate Distraction
If Americans Knew
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
- Radio ads about USS Liberty air on Bongino & on top Philly show
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
Brownstone Institute
- Why Is Rhode Island Stonewalling About a 37-Year-Old Woman’s Vaccine Death?
- Are 15-Minute Cities Smart?
- Let’s Stop Investing Rhetorical Flourishes with Legal Weight
- “I Am the Regulator!”: EU Commissioner Warns Social Media to Censor After French Riots
- The Weakening and Corruption of an Entire Generation of Rebels
- Ill-Gotten Gains Is What Politics Is All About
- An Obituary for Andrew Daniels, Not His Real Name
- A Primer on Our Methods, and the Significance of UCoD Swapping
- How Long Will the Lies Persist?
- I Am a Tree and We Need to Ban Leaves
Richie Allen
- Richie Was A Guest On The Ripman Show On Manchester’s Fab Radio International
- Richie Appeared On Dr. Ahmad Malik’s Podcast
- The Richie Allen Show Update
- Tuesday’s Radio Show Is Cancelled
- Schedule Change This Week Only
- Judges Told To Get Tough With Climate Protesters
- BBC Refers Sex Pics Presenter To Police
- Rees-Mogg: “Without A Bank Account You’re A Non-Person”
- Weight-Loss Jabs Linked To Suicidal Thoughts
- BBC Apologises After Presenter Tells Former PM Israel Is “Happy To Kill Kids”
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Earth To Become Inferno–Sky News
- Electric car MOT tyre failure is 40 per cent higher than for petrol vehicles
- Lithium Ion Battery Fires Abound in New York City
- The Great REGO Con
- Britain Set To Bask In Blistering 9-Week Heatwave (Or Maybe Not!)
- Is There A Future For White Hydrogen?–John Thorogood
- UN report on growing world hunger criticised for climate hype
- CRED Finally Admit There Never Was An Increase In Natural Disasters
- Untold Story of Climate’s Holocene Gift to Humanity
- Met Office Under Scrutiny
No Tricks Zone
- New Study Finds Greenland’s 1929-’31 Temps, Ice Extent, Snow Line ‘Comparable’ To Recent Decades
- Green Phony-Of-The-Month For July, 2023: Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, Ecological Transition Minister
- Climate Expert: Climate Change Is Not To Blame For Everything
- Austrian Biochemical Engineer: “No Energy Production Method Is More Damaging Than Wind Turbines”
- New Study: Maps Of Ice Mass Loss Show Geothermal Heat Flow Explains 2003-2019 Antarctic Ice Melt
- New Study: Neither Global Warming Or CO2 Radiative Forcing Were A Cause Of Past Mass Extinctions
- Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach Accused Of Making Up “Tens Of Thousands Of Heat Deaths”
- Nuclear Phaseout, Green Energy Transition Causing German Industry And Power Production To Leave
- The Canonized 100,000- And 41,000-Year Glacial-Interglacial Climate Cycles May Never Have Existed
- Green New Deal’s Unaffordable Mobility…Nissan Head Warns E-Cars Too Expensive For Many
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply