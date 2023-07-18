‘Most of the world is tired of war’ – PM Orbán touts Hungary and Latin America’s pro-peace stance at EU-CELAC summit
Hungary has found allies outside of Europe for its pro-peace position
BY JOHN CODY – REMIX NEWS – JULY 18, 2023
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán took to Facebook on Tuesday to proclaim that Hungary and Latin America both have a pro-peace stance regarding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and want the war to end as soon as possible.
“Most of the world is tired of war. Today, we argued for an immediate ceasefire and peace, and this time the leaders of Latin America joined us!” wrote Orbán on Facebook following the meeting of the leaders of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit in Brussels.
Although Orbán’s pro-peace stance is a minority position in Europe, he has found broad support from nations with a similar outlook toward the war elsewhere in the world, including India, China, and countries in Latin America. China, for example, has put forward a peace plan that Hungary has backed.
Within Latin America, there are a number of nations directly aligned with Russia, including Venezuela and Cuba, but more broadly speaking, there are many more nations skeptical of the Western war effort in Ukraine that have called for an immediate ceasefire. Countries like Brazil and Mexico have also refused to back sanctions against Russia, arguing it is not in their economic interest. … Full article
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 18, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Militarism | China, Hungary, Latin America
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
DISCUSSING THE UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL WITH AMY PEIKOFF
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
Hitler, Churchill, the Holocaust, and the War in Ukraine
Mike Whitney Interview with Ron Unz • Unz Review • July 17, 2023
Question 1: Hitler
In the West, we’re taught that Hitler is the embodiment of all evil, but it’s more complicated than that, isn’t it? The more I read about Hitler, the more convinced I am that his views about the Versailles Treaty were fairly commonplace among Germans living at the time.
It seems to me that if Hitler hadn’t emerged as the leader who promised to restore Germany (to its original borders), someone else would have taken his place. The real problem was the injustice of the treaty itself which exacted reparations that could not be repaid along with the partitioning of the German state. It was the onerous settlement of Versailles that ensured there would be Second World War not Hitler.
Am I wrong about this? And would you agree that our over-simplified “cartoonish” portrayal of Hitler prevents people from understanding the events that led to WW2? … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,397,019 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
traducteur on Israel cuts water supply to Pa… papasha408 on The Jig Is Up poisonedwater on Swiss aim to classify details… Thomas Lee Simpson on The Jig Is Up papasha408 on The Jig Is Up Ant Lovato on A Bit of Political Theater in… Mark on Australian Communications Mini… cousinlucky on Fake News Alert: Wagner Isn’t… michael on Biden regime obstructing… 5 dancing shlomos on An Illustrious Censorship… Kevin Arthur HIATT on Hitler, Churchill, the Holocau… Bill Francis on Australian Communications Mini…
Aletho News
- ‘Most of the world is tired of war’ – PM Orbán touts Hungary and Latin America’s pro-peace stance at EU-CELAC summit
- The Jig Is Up
- A Bit of Political Theater in Vilnius
- Fake News Alert: Wagner Isn’t Going To Invade The Suwalki Corridor
- Swiss aim to classify details of bank collapse for 50 years
- Ukrainian naval terror drone bases destroyed – Moscow
- Biden regime obstructing ‘Ukraine aid’ audits
- Hitler, Churchill, the Holocaust, and the War in Ukraine
- DISCUSSING THE UK ONLINE SAFETY BILL WITH AMY PEIKOFF
- Ukraine Jails Senior Orthodox Cleric, Russia Demands Release
If Americans Knew
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
- Radio ads about USS Liberty air on Bongino & on top Philly show
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
- What is in store under Biden’s new antisemitism battle plan?
Brownstone Institute
- You Are the Population They Want to Control
- Where Stands the Ministry of Truth?
- Why Is Rhode Island Stonewalling About a 37-Year-Old Woman’s Vaccine Death?
- Are 15-Minute Cities Smart?
- Let’s Stop Investing Rhetorical Flourishes with Legal Weight
- “I Am the Regulator!”: EU Commissioner Warns Social Media to Censor After French Riots
- The Weakening and Corruption of an Entire Generation of Rebels
- Ill-Gotten Gains Is What Politics Is All About
- An Obituary for Andrew Daniels, Not His Real Name
- A Primer on Our Methods, and the Significance of UCoD Swapping
Richie Allen
- Richie Was A Guest On The Ripman Show On Manchester’s Fab Radio International
- Richie Appeared On Dr. Ahmad Malik’s Podcast
- The Richie Allen Show Update
- Schedule Change This Week Only
- Judges Told To Get Tough With Climate Protesters
- BBC Refers Sex Pics Presenter To Police
- Rees-Mogg: “Without A Bank Account You’re A Non-Person”
- Weight-Loss Jabs Linked To Suicidal Thoughts
- BBC Apologises After Presenter Tells Former PM Israel Is “Happy To Kill Kids”
- RTÉ Accused Of Running Slush Fund After Spending €5,000 On Flip-Flops
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Neil Oliver: "Fear mongering" over high temperatures is an ‘incessant attempt to keep us frightened’
- A heatwave isn’t the end of the world
- Inferno Earth 1998
- Record Temperature In China Not All It Seems
- Earth To Become Inferno–Sky News
- Electric car MOT tyre failure is 40 per cent higher than for petrol vehicles
- Lithium Ion Battery Fires Abound in New York City
- The Great REGO Con
- Britain Set To Bask In Blistering 9-Week Heatwave (Or Maybe Not!)
- Is There A Future For White Hydrogen?–John Thorogood
No Tricks Zone
- New Study Finds Greenland’s 1929-’31 Temps, Ice Extent, Snow Line ‘Comparable’ To Recent Decades
- Green Phony-Of-The-Month For July, 2023: Teresa Ribera Rodríguez, Ecological Transition Minister
- Climate Expert: Climate Change Is Not To Blame For Everything
- Austrian Biochemical Engineer: “No Energy Production Method Is More Damaging Than Wind Turbines”
- New Study: Maps Of Ice Mass Loss Show Geothermal Heat Flow Explains 2003-2019 Antarctic Ice Melt
- New Study: Neither Global Warming Or CO2 Radiative Forcing Were A Cause Of Past Mass Extinctions
- Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach Accused Of Making Up “Tens Of Thousands Of Heat Deaths”
- Nuclear Phaseout, Green Energy Transition Causing German Industry And Power Production To Leave
- The Canonized 100,000- And 41,000-Year Glacial-Interglacial Climate Cycles May Never Have Existed
- Green New Deal’s Unaffordable Mobility…Nissan Head Warns E-Cars Too Expensive For Many
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply