HAVE BILLIONS BEEN LEFT WITH NO IMMUNE SYSTEM?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 20, 2023

As studies have pointed to the potential for Pfizer’s COVID shot to down regulate recipient’s immune systems, we look at pneumonia through that lens and find possible evidence of a problem. Plus, a new case study may be the first to demonstrate ‘turbo cancer’ after a Pfizer booster in a mouse model.

NEW EMAIL EXPOSES FAUCI’S KNOWLEDGE OF LAB-MADE VIRUS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 20, 2023

A new unredacted email from Fauci sees the former NIAID head admitting to gain-of-function research in Wuhan. What about other biosafety labs around the world? The media is now in fear mode over a new tick-borne illness being called the ‘greatest public health threat.’ Does this have lab-tinkering fingerprints on it?

July 22, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | , ,

