The Big Lies, ‘Natural Origin’ and ‘Lab Leak’

By Thomas Simpson | Aletho News | July 22, 2023

Propagandist Joseph Goebbels was (rightly or wrongly) credited with making famous the “Big Lie”. That of repeating a lie often enough until it is accepted as truth. Such is the case with the origins of Covid-19.

For three years Americans have been repeatedly reminded by mainstream press reports, as well as independent news websites and bloggers, that Covid originated in Wuhan, China. Over and over again we were told that “It was a lab leak in Wuhan!” or “Covid came from a bat sold at a wet market in Wuhan” or “The Chinese government grounded all flights but those to the United States, proof that the Chinese government created Covid” etc, etc. But if we follow the money trail and paper trail we can unravel the true history behind the origins of Covid-19. And if we do, we may arrive at only one conclusion. That Covid-19 was MADE IN AMERICA!

We begin by searching the patent records of the CDC and Big Pharma. Investigative reporting by Dr. David Martin, CEO of MCAM, an intangible assets underwriter company, turned up patent evidence showing that SARS CoV2 was not a manifestation in nature. It was manufactured as early as 2003 by the CDC. And the patent application for the mRNA countermeasure was submitted only three days later!

CDC’s patent application No. 7220852 was submitted on April 25, 2003.

Pharmaceutical Company Sanofi submitted its patent application for the mRNA countermeasure on April 28, 2003, patent No. 7151163, was submitted only three days later. How could that be unless there was collusion between the CDC and Sanofi? Dr. Martin described it as a RICO case of racketeering. Sanofi was later purchased by Pfizer and the mRNA was never approved because it didn’t meet the requirements of the US Patent Office.

Dr. Martin’s findings revealed that the flu virus never left even though CDC reported a 95% reduction in reported flu cases. What happened to the flu? According to Dr. Martin, “Influenza was a failed decades-long influenza mandate that was desperately promoted by governments around the world. But they failed to get a response similar to the response to SARS CoV2 they had hoped for. Which was to get everybody injected against the flu. So they said, “let’s change the pathogen”. They can do this again a thousand times now that populations have responded the way they were induced to respond. Call it flu Pandemic 2.0, but now we are on to them, said Dr. Martin.

In 2008, CDC’s SARS CoV2 patent 7220852 was approved. But Sanofi now Pfizer saw its patent for the mRNA turned down. This was also the year the DoD took an interest in the SARS virus as a potential bioweapon.

The paper trail of US funding for Gain-of-Function research into creating a bioweapon under DoD’s category of “COMBATING WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION” begins almost 15 years ago.

If we look at the Catalogue of Federal Domestic Assistance Grants we find when the Department of Defense began issuing grants to ECO-HEALTH ALLIANCE. Eco-Health is owned by Veterinarian, Peter Daszik.

Peter Daszak and Eco-Health Alliance are intertwined with all the players involved in this crime. The DoD, NIH, Fauci’s NIAID, UNC-Chapel Hill, the Wuhan Lab et al. The gain-of-function development of Covid-19 as a bioweapon that went on for almost two decades has Peter Daszak and Anthony Fauci’s names all over it.

Grants Awarded by the Department of Defense to Eco-Health Alliance pertaining to research on Covid-19 bioweapon.

2013… 2014… 2015 Award id HDTRA113C0029 issued in the Amts of $1,371,611.00 $957,145.00 and $103,622.00

2015… 2016 Award id HDTRA115C0041 issued in the Amts of $2,217,037.00 and $2,262.641.00. Both of these payments came under CFDA No. 12.351. Scientific Research – Combating WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION

2014… 2015… 2016… 2017… 2018 Award id HDTRA11410029 in the Amts of $992,699.00, $978,784.00, $970,536.00, $996,147.00 and $998,193.00.

2020 Award id HDTRA12010016 in the Amt of $4,912,818.00.

2017… 2018… 2019… 2020 Award id HDTRA11710064 in the Amts of $782,330.00, $2,203,917.00, $1,995,247.00, and $1,509,531.00.

2020 Award id HDTRA12010018 in the Amt of $4,995,106.00

Eco-Health also received grants from the Uniform Services University of the Health Sciences (DoD). This university laboratory is located in Melbourne, Florida under the direction of Dr. Christopher Broder who specializes in infectious diseases.

2020 Award ID HU00012010031 Amt. $1,360,002.00.

2020 Award id HDTRA12010029 Amt. $2,956.309.

Eco-Health was acting as if it were a de facto proprietary of the DoD. But Eco-Health also received millions from the Dept of Health and Human Services HHS, the National Institute of Health, and Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases NIAID. From 2008 to 2020 Peter Daszak’s Eco-Health Alliance received $11,862,575 from these three institutions.

The National Science Foundation also contributed to Eco-Health awarding approximately $1,794,179, between 2010 and 2014.

USAID, known for its proprietary relationship to the CIA, awarded Eco-Health two awards in 2013 and 2016. Both awards came under ID AID486A1300005. The first award was for $1,999,203.00 in 2013, and $499,944.00 in 2016.

DHS awarded $2.2 million to Eco-Health Alliance, id 70RSAT18CB0031001 from 2017 to 2019.

Peter Daszak partnered with Anthony Fauci to facilitate the development of the coronavirus and to an even greater degree the mRNA. Because that too was how the money would come from the government. In 2017 Daszak explained it to a medical science magazine this way, “We need to increase public understanding of the need for a medical countermeasure such as a pan coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process. That countermeasure turned out to be the mRNA that Pfizer and Moderna had been unsuccessfully working on for two decades. The mRNA for covid was never patented and for good reason. It too is a killer!

Coronaviruses are endemic among some animal populations like dogs or bats. Patents cannot be issued on a thing that is from nature. Only work involving synthetic research is allowed a patent. It makes all the stories we’ve heard out to be patently false. The coronavirus that became Covid-19 was laboriously manufactured in US laboratories. Most likely the finished product came from the lab on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill. The gain-of-function research at UNC-Chapel Hill was under the direction of Ralph Baric. Remdesivir was also produced in Baric’s lab.

While Ralph Baric denies he created a supervirus, he believes such research is essential to the development of vaccines and other countermeasures against emerging viruses, a project he has been engaged in for more than 20 years. That work has made him the country’s foremost expert on coronaviruses, and his high-security UNC lab has been a center of the US response to the pandemic, testing numerous drug candidates for other labs that lack the biosafety clearance or the expertise. Yet that did little to quell questions about the role Baric’s research may have played in furthering scientists’ ability to modify coronaviruses in potentially dangerous ways. Such questions have dogged Baric since 2014, when he became the reluctant spokesperson for gain-of-function research after the NIH declared a moratorium on such experiments until their safety could be assessed, temporarily halting his work.

Baric said his work with the Wuhan lab was minimal. Records show that is not true. Work at his lab by Chinese researchers from Wuhan’s Institute of Virology began in 2016 and continued right up to 2020. Bats from China were brought to the UNC lab for use in gain-of-function research.

Gain-of-function research in which scientists engineer new properties into existing viruses took place in several US labs including Ralph Baric’s. But Baric refuses to call it gain-of-function. He released a statement clarifying that according to the NIH, the research in question did not qualify as gain-of-function.

Call it what he will, the DoD thought it important enough to provide Baric’s lab millions of tax dollars that would result in creating a bioweapon. But after the virus was released in Wuhan, all fingers pointed at China and the Wuhan virology lab. While in the United States, there was almost complete silence about what had been going on for two decades in US laboratories. Tens of millions were spent on coronavirus research in the US over the past two decades leaving a paper trail a mile long and a money trail even longer. It’s not hard to surmise that something important was being worked on. As it turns out it was a bioweapon.

After being released the bioweapon Covid-19 did in effect destabilize and depopulate nations, including our own. Therefore we must assume that it was the intent of those involved to use the bioweapon to achieve the same objective but for different reasons.

As governments were bum-rushed into locking down their people while spending billions on the mRNA jab, it served three purposes. It facilitated Big Pharma’s bank accounts with billions of profits from federal governments around the world purchasing the mRNA vaccine. Second, it gave license to federal and state governments to abort civil liberties and the US Constitution and enact population control without so much as declaring Martial Law. And thirdly, it satisfied private donors like the Bill and Melinda Gates and Rockefeller Bros Foundations, who each gave millions towards Covid-19’s development because it would contribute to depopulation.

The final chapter of this story hasn’t been written yet because those responsible for this crime against humanity haven’t been brought to justice. But for justice to prevail the population must demand it. If the true story behind this tragedy ever escapes the darkness of suppression, watch out!