Drawing parallels between the covid narrative and climate change narative
Norman Fenton | June 16, 2023
This was the talk I gave in the session on Climate Change at the Bettter Way Conference, Bath 2023
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 28, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, UK
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Weather maps are the most blatant forms of fearmongering deployed so far
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
The Pandelusion
BY HUGH WILLBOURN | THE DAILY SCEPTIC | JULY 24, 2023
I’ve been recording the audio version of my new book, The Bug in our Thinking. In it I quote Carl Sagan from 1996:
We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science and technology. And this combustible mixture of ignorance and power, sooner or later, is going to blow up in our faces. Who is running the science and technology in a democracy if the people don’t know anything about it? …
Science is more than a body of knowledge, it’s a way of thinking. A way of sceptically interrogating the universe with a fine understanding of human fallibility. If we are not able to ask sceptical questions, to interrogate those who tell us that something is true, to be sceptical of those in authority, then we’re up for grabs for the next charlatan, political or religious, who comes ambling along.
Sagan was on the money. Every day brings news of more absurdities from charlatans in science, education, politics and media. To quote myself, from the same book: “Never have so many been so wrong about so much.”
Why is this happening? … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,726 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,407,478 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- How I have survived my NHS-ignored vaccine injury
- Drawing parallels between the covid narrative and climate change narative
- Revealed: Dark Money Funders Behind ‘Disinformation Dozen’ Report
- Bank manager makes non-apology to Nigel Farage, fails to apologize for lying to BBC that Farage was overdrawn
- Documents show White House pressured Facebook to censor speech
- Zionist groups set up ‘taskforce’ to defend Israel under guise of combatting anti-Semitism
- More F-35s arrive in West Asia in latest anti-Iran deployment
- The CIA threat to China is real, so why is it being dismissed?
- Remember the Atrocities of the Korean War, Not the Propaganda
- The End of Power Projection?
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Three, In Nablus
- News roundup from Israel & Palestine: Imprisoned for a hat, etc
- Stripped, Beaten, and Blindfolded: ongoing violence and abuse of Palestinian children detained by Israeli military
- Radio ads about USS Liberty air on Bongino & on top Philly show
- Bob Scarborough, USS Liberty hero, RIP
- Thousands flee Israel’s biggest West Bank military operation in decades
- Israel launches massive deadly attack on West Bank city of Jenin
- Gideon Levy: Palestinians are prohibited from defending their families from violent aggression
- Israeli forces shoot out child’s eye, abduct & kill people, etc
- The Hate Crime Purging of “Antisemites” Is Underway!
Brownstone Institute
- The Facebook Files Show Brazen and Aggressive Censorship
- Seriously, They Think Fauci Is Oppenheimer
- Soup Is How We Keep Each Other Alive
- The Betrayal of the Environment by Environmentalists
- The Great Cloud of Disrepute
- The Crisis of Pseudoscience, by John F. Clauser
- Trump’s Disastrous Final Year in Office
- Idaho Christians Are Compensated $300,000 for Rights Violations
- Who Ordered the Lab-Leak Cover-Up?
- Solutions to Vaccine Troubles in Ten Sentences
Richie Allen
- Major Airlines Charge Disabled Passengers Double To Fly From UK
- 23 Shops A Week Close Due To Lockdowns & Crippling Taxes
- 5,000 More Hospital Beds Will Be Available This Winter – NHS England
- Met Office Claims 40c Summers To Be New Normal
- Farage: I’ll Expand My War On Woke Banks”
- UN Calls For Global Ban On Smartphones In Schools
- NatWest Boss Resigns Over Nigel Farage Account Row
- Tory Peer Claims Rising Temps Would Be Beneficial For Britain
- Mexico Turns To Cloud Seeding To Tackle Intense Heatwave & Drought
- Scottish Govt Plans To Ban Sale Of Houses With Gas Boilers
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Friday Funnies
- Global Boiling Has Arrived!
- Rail company grounds electric locomotives following rocketing electricity prices
- Europe faces Chinese cheap car ‘invasion’, Vauxhall owner warns
- New Sardinia Record Temperature Not Set At Official Station
- Reuters inaccurate fact check
- Scientists Are Worried About Antarctica’s Unprecedented Lack of Sea Ice Growth
- Met Office State of UK Climate 2022
- SNP admits to felling 16 million trees to develop wind farms
- Is The Cure Worse Than The Disease–Andrew Bolt
No Tricks Zone
- New Study: Modern Central Asia Climate Halfway Between Medieval Warmth And Little Ice Age
- Meteorologist: “No Need To Worry About Drought” in Germany…Enough Water In The Ground
- New Study: 1900-2010 Global Warming So Uncertain Any Rate Or Magnitude Conclusion ‘Impossible’
- Energy Giant Vattenfall Puts Gigantic Offshore Wind Project On Ice, “Threatening UK Climate Targets”
- Italy Ruffled By German Health Minister’s Wild Claim: “Climate Change Destroying Southern Europe”
- Physicist: Physics Laws ‘Neglected’ In Climate Models…Doubled CO2 Leads To 0.6°C Warming
- Europe’s “48°C Horror That Never Was”…ESA, Media Sharply Criticized For Manipulative Reporting
- New Study Finds Greenland’s 1929-’31 Temps, Ice Extent, Snow Line ‘Comparable’ To Recent Decades
- Climate Expert: Climate Change Is Not To Blame For Everything
- Austrian Biochemical Engineer: “No Energy Production Method Is More Damaging Than Wind Turbines”
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply