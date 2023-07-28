How I have survived my NHS-ignored vaccine injury

From the start of the vaccine rollout, I was adamant that I would not have it. It was rushed out too fast and I was wary of taking something that was being pushed so aggressively.

I was full of energy, ate healthy foods, did not smoke or drink and would wake up in the middle of the night for a five-mile run. I would cycle 15 miles and then go for a three-mile run, I loved life and was on no medications at all.

In July 2021 I got a job in a care setting and really enjoyed what I was doing. The management believed in the efficacy of the vaccine and made it known that they would like everyone who worked there to have the jab. I did tell them I did not want it and why, but the managers believed they worked and were mostly double jabbed themselves. Due to pressure and against my better judgement, I had a dose of Moderna on December 21, 2021.

Two weeks later my symptoms started. I had fatigue, nerve pain, ‘electric shocks’ in my legs and lower back pain. A month after the jab, I tested positive for Covid due to an outbreak at work and I had to take two weeks off as I was very ill. I know my body and knew something was not right. I contacted my GP in February and told him I thought my symptoms were an inflammatory response to the vaccine. He said he had never heard of any reaction like mine and he had personally vaccinated a few thousand people over the last year. He did the standard blood tests and when these came back normal he took no further action.

Over the next two months the nerve pain in my lower half got worse and I also developed paresthesia (a burning or prickling sensation). I got tinnitus in both ears and continuous brain fog. My back pain spread to my entire back and I was in so much pain I went to see an osteopath. She sent me for a lumbar spine MRI and this came back normal. I then saw a private neurologist who said he thought my symptoms were caused by the vaccine and catching Covid, and said I needed to see an NHS neurologist due to the tests needed. I saw a different GP and she made the referral with a waiting time of at least 8 months. I managed to get seen within a month by emailing the neurology secretary and explaining the severity of my situation. My spine MRI also came back normal, as did other blood tests that I have since had. The only thing my GP has done is prescribe Nortriptyline and Gabapentin to hide the nerve pain, but not to address it.

During these months I felt alone and had no idea where to go to get help or support. I wanted to heal and understand my symptoms, not hide them. I found a supplement list in April on a site called Real Not Rare and these cured my back pain within a week. They were anti-inflammatory supplements. I still had brain fog. I was able to work but I was getting worse and the fatigue was relentless. In October I was taken to hospital with tachycardia and low blood pressure during a 12-hour shift at work. I kept looking online for others like me and then found UK CV Family. This group has been a lifesaver. I met others like myself and was not alone any more. I discovered that the gaslighting was now a normal thing and that the range of adverse events were not rare, indeed in some cases they were downright debilitating to an extent I had not realised. Through this group I discovered the Frontline Critical Care Covid Alliance (FLCCC) and a UK-based doctor who was willing to listen to me and help me.

The drugs he gave me have cleared my brain fog in four days and are now starting to help with my nerve pain. For the first time since this whole nightmare started I can see some light at the end of the tunnel. I have some hope that I can maybe heal from all of this. As well as feeling better I have met some great people in the group and have met up with some of them to have a meal and a chat. To be able to connect with others in the same situation is an amazing thing and makes a big difference. We all feel ignored, dismissed and pushed to one side when needing treatment. All we want is to be heard, believed and to get the early treatment we need to be able to heal effectively. Delays in proper treatment are causing people to develop illnesses that are not curable, treatable or that will cause them a long-term diminished quality of life.

Looking back over the past year I consider myself lucky. I am still able to work although I have had to take six weeks off sick. I can still function to a high level and am aware that so many others cannot. I do not know if any other symptoms will crop up or if things will ever get worse but I will deal with that if they arise. I wish I had trusted my instincts and not had this experimental medical therapy, because it is not a vaccine by any stretch of the imagination. I would like others to hear my story and think before they have this or another booster. Adverse events are real and when they happen you are mostly left to figure things out yourself. The NHS has no idea how to help us. We have to help ourselves. With the help of the UKCV Family I am able to do this and also to take part in helping and supporting others. It’s a great community to have come out of so much suffering.

The UK CV family support group that Ali refers to can be contacted here https://www.ukcvfamily.org