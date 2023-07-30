Aletho News

Malthusiasm: The Greater Good News

Computing Forever | July 25, 2023

Source articles:

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/with-no-green-way-to-fly-is-it-time-to-ration-air-travel/a1453720448.html

https://www.irishexaminer.com/lifestyle/outdoors/arid-41165827.html

https://www.irishexaminer.com/opinion/commentanalysis/arid-41183512.html

https://www.thelocal.se/20190401/swedens-temperature-rising-more-than-twice-as-fast-as-the-global-average

https://www.popsci.com/australia-heating-faster-rest-world/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47754189

https://www.upi.com/Science_News/2018/12/12/NOAA-Arctic-warming-at-twice-the-rate-of-the-rest-of-the-planet/5141544580754/

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/eastern-mediterranean-middle-east-warming-almost-twice-as-fast-as-global-average-report-finds

https://www.newsweek.com/russia-climate-change-warming-faster-rest-world-1750682

Shocking cost of road pricing scheme aimed at forcing motorists out of cars

July 30, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video |

