Mask Indoctrination is Strong in Boston

Boston.com, a regional website providing news and information about the Boston, Massachusetts region, posted an article a few days ago that reads as if it was from 2021.

Many businesses in the Greater Boston area have decided to continue requiring masks in stores because they are concerned about the 745 confirmed Covid cases! With that in mind, Boston.com asked their readers whether they agree with the businesses who still require masks. 87% of 2,300 readers who responded agreed that wearing masks is the right thing to do.

One of the main reasons given for masking was to protect the immunocompromised and vulnerable. Great if that worked or made a difference, but it doesn’t.

Sammie H. from Boston says that wearing masks to stop the spread can show that one cares about others. “Preventing spread of illness shows that you care about others around you,” she said. “Masking is one small way to do just that. You might even save some lives, like the lives of those who are immunocompromised.”

Readers also decided masking was the correct course of action to prevent Long Covid.

“[Long COVID] took out myself, my partner, and many people I know with fatigue, lung issues, cold like symptoms and weird stuff like stomach issues. Masks help limit the spread and save people years of pain for a few minutes of minor discomfort, like a seatbelt,” said reader Berinthia from Somerville.

Many readers still think that preventative measures are needed for good now that Covid is endemic and will always be around.

“Nothing has changed, there is still a virus circulating that has killed millions and is continuing to do so, as well as disabling countless more,” she said. “When we all wear masks, we are all protected. It’s good for business and it’s good for people’s health.”

Other reasons given included:

“I think essential services, especially medical settings, and transportation should still require masks so they are safe for people who can’t avoid them, and I applaud any businesses that choose to require masks — it reduces community spread and helps everybody.”

“It would be much more physically safe for me, both as a retail employee and as a customer, if masks were still required in businesses around town.”

“I want to stay alive and want others to be alive too.”

“Because I care about keeping others safe(r) from COVID and other airborne disease. And because ‘high risk’ people (which include people who’ve been infected with COVID once or more) deserve to have access to spaces that are too high risk if everyone is unmasked. “

“We should follow the science, not the latest fashions of political fanaticism. Wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience; long COVID or death is not.”

“COVID-19 is still very much with us — killing and disabling a mass amount of people every day. Masks are an effective way to protect yourself and others, especially the most vulnerable. I want those that I know and love, and even those that I don’t, to live a long, long time.”

“Business owners who require masks are doing community service by keeping themselves safe (thus able to stay healthy enough to continue operations) and our communities safer by reducing viral spread.”

The brainwashing is strong in Boston.