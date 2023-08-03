Aletho News

Ivor Cummins Explains The Dreaded “C” Word

TheFatEmperor | July 19, 2023

Enjoy this great chat today on the excellent Niall Boylan Show – I explain the actual data and reality behind the alleged Climate Crisis – you will learn a lot! http://www.NiallBoylan.com

Professor John Christy explaining all here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJv1IPNZQao

IPCC lack of evidence for weather events reference here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJv1IPNZQaohttps://rogerpielkejr.substack.com/p/how-to-understand-the-new-ipcc-report-1e3

August 3, 2023

