Biden family received money from Russia – Congress
RT | August 9, 2023
The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday published receipts showing Hunter Biden, the son of current US President Joe Biden, receiving money from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan by trading on the family name.
The committee says it has identified $20 million in payments from foreign sources to Hunter Biden’s company, which they describe as a front to sell access to the “Biden network” while his father was Barack Obama’s vice-president (2009-2017).
“During Joe Biden’s vice presidency, Hunter Biden sold him as ‘the brand’ to reap millions from oligarchs in Kazakhstan, Russia, and Ukraine. It appears no real services were provided other than access to the Biden network, including Joe Biden himself. And Hunter Biden seems to have delivered,” said committee chair James Comer, a Kentucky Republican.
The third bank memo Comer has published so far shows a February 14, 2014 wire transfer from “Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina” to Rosemont Seneca Thornton, a shell company run by Hunter Biden and his business partner Devon Archer. Of the $3.5 million wired by Baturina, $1 million was transferred directly to Archer, while the rest was used to start up Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a new account used to receive more funding from abroad, the committee said.
Another memo shows that Biden and Archer were both appointed to the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company run by Mykola Zlochevsky, for $1 million each per year. Burisma had previously paid Biden as counsel, but invited him and Archer to the board after a meeting hosted by Zlochevsky and Burisma corporate secretary Vadim Pozharsky in the spring of 2014 at Lake Como in Italy.
“Then-Vice President Joe Biden visited Ukraine soon after their first payments,” the committee noted, and Hunter claimed that the visit showed “value” that he provided to the company.
The third notable transaction took place in April 2014, when “Kazakhstani oligarch” Kenes Rakishev wired $142,300 to Rosemont Seneca Bohai. The very next day, the company paid Hunter Biden the same exact amount for a sports car. Hunter had met Rakishev at a Washington, DC hotel in February.
“Hunter Biden received millions of dollars in payments from Yelena Baturina, Burisma, and Kenes Rakishev. Vice President Biden had dinner with them in the spring of 2014 and 2015 in Washington, DC,” the committee pointed out.
Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man for Ukraine policy after the 2014 Maidan coup in Kiev, and famously bragged at a 2018 DC event about getting a prosecutor fired by threatening to withhold loan guarantees. The prosecutor in question had been investigating Burisma. When then-president Donald Trump brought the incident up in 2019 talks with Kiev, the House Democrats impeached him, claiming this somehow violated US laws.
It would seem that the Inspector General is empowered to arrest traitors (even a President) before their treason continues to wreak havoc and misery upon our nation.
Comment by rediscover911com | August 9, 2023 |
What corruption of both Joe Biden and Hunter Biden; how could they not together in this?
The corruption extends beyond, for surely campaign contributions from Zionist/jewish organizations in the United States, are a form of corruption and that corruption is how Israel influences American foreign affairs policies. Consider how the influence of how to censor and regard the ever growing threat to the freedoms guaranteed to American in its Bill of Rights and Constitution if the “anti-semitic” ‘restrictions’ are codified; then the American government acts on the behalf of a foreign agent, that is, Israel and its bidding to restrict even a deviation from the Zionist preferences on history, ad nauseam.
That form of corruption is a ruination to America as much as the ruination to how America has betrayed its moral imperative by its complicity to the terrorism wrought against Palestine, for over three quarters of a century as Israel continues its criminal onslaught.
As to the focus of this revelation, how the corruption of the Biden people for enriching themselves by their position in the American government, that corruption betrays any moral standard for what American “values” it preaches for itself.
Comment by michael | August 9, 2023 |
Before Comer starts throwing names around such as this oligarch and that oligarch etc he otta stand back and take stock of who these people really were.
For instance, the woman Comer calls a “Russian oligarch” Yelena Bataurina, is the widow of the former Mayor of Moscow who was not a friend of Putin’s by the way. She bribed Joe Biden with 3.5 million to keep her off US sanctions lists.
And what about this guy in Kazakstan? Is he really an “oligarch” or a wealthy multi-millionaire? Who is Kenes Rakishev? Kenes Rakishev or Kenges, is a Kazakh businessman who is close to the authoritarian regime in Kazakhstan. He is the son-in-law of former Kazakh Prime Minister, Imangali Tasmagambetov. Kenes’s wealth is estimated to be a billion dollars. If a billion dollars classifies one as an oligarch then Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and approximately 2000 other billionaires in the world could be classified as oligarchs. But the “Oligarch” is used today as a catchphrase that is intended to denigrate and humiliate. Gates qualifies as being IN an oligarchy based on his associations with the Davos WEF, King Charles, and the British Empire. All of these put together make up a “financial oligarchy”. Ruling families and financial elites from the City of London and Wall St, together with billionaires like Gates and Bloomberg, often conspire to achieve the same goals. Goals such as the covid-19 Plandemic, mass depopulation, the great reset of “you will own nothing and you will be happy” fame. And of course. they are the same mad-hatters behind the man-made climate change hoax. Most of their phony prognostications have been spread so far and so often by the MSM propagandists that Americans feel like mushrooms. You know, “keep em in the dark and shovel them bullshit!”
But the definition of oligarchy does not fit a single wealthy individual. Oligarchy is one of the numerous English words for a type of rule or totalitarian government ruled by a few. Some of these words, such as plutocracy, have an exceedingly similar meaning; both may be used to refer to rule by an economic elite. But oligarchy often has the additional connotation of corruption and absolutism. You know the saying, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely”. An Oligarchy in the real sense. is a wealthy class of individual personalities or a group within a wealthy ruling structure. Such as members of a “Fondi”. Translation of fondi – Italian–English dictionary, Fondi: noun plural “funds”….money ready to spend or a class of assets belonging to many. In the case of the European Fondi, the person responsible for vouchsafing the Fondi is called the “Prima-Inter-Pares or Power Among Equals. That person was Queen Elizabeth II until her death. Who the person is who has been assigned the task of safekeeping the assets is difficult to say. King Charles? I doubt he would be able to manage it. And if you think I am off base here, the assets in question are not only jewels, properties, stolen art, and artifacts. Ill-gotten gains from making war and looting, was replaced after WWII with financial speculation and interest rate manipulation.
Yes….this is the new age of the Anglo-Dutch cum Anglo-American financial oligarchy. Global Rulers of a rules-based totalitarian New World Order without equals. The new Prima-Inter-Pares.
Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | August 9, 2023 |