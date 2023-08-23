Ukraine crisis caused by Western attempts to preserve hegemony – Putin
RT | August 23, 2023
Attempts by the West to maintain its hegemony were the key cause of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed. He added that members of the BRICS group of nations reject the idea of exceptionalism.
“We are against any hegemony, the notion of exceptionalism promoted by some nations, and the policy of neocolonialism derived from that claim,” the Russian leader said on Wednesday during a speech via video link to a summit of BRICS leaders in South Africa.
The BRICS group, which includes Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa, firmly believes in “the formation of a multipolar world order, truly just and based on international law,” Putin stated.
Explaining the origins of the Ukraine crisis, Putin accused Western powers of facilitating the “anti-constitutional coup” in Kiev in 2014. After seizing power, the new Ukrainian authorities “unleashed a war” against those who rejected them, Putin said.
“Our actions in Ukraine have but one motive: to put an end to this war that the West and its satellites in Ukraine started against the people living in Donbass,” the president stressed.
He conveyed Moscow’s gratitude to BRICS members, which he said are working to resolve the situation “in a fair way through peaceful means.”
Russia deployed troops against Ukraine in February 2022, stating that its goals were to stop Kiev’s attacks on Donbass, ensure Ukrainian military neutrality, and eliminate radical nationalist forces. The US and its allies have claimed that Moscow’s military action was “unprovoked,” and have pledged to arm and fund Kiev for “as long as it takes” to defeat Russia.
Moscow has identified NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe and particularly its increasing influence in Ukraine as a major threat to Russian national security. In 2021, the Russian government sought to negotiate with the West to address those concerns, but its efforts were rejected.
Share this:
Related
August 23, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Aletho News | NATO, Russia, Ukraine
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
And Then They Came for the Books…
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
What Really Happened Inside the COVID-19 Vaccine Trials?
We all have had to pay the price for the horrible things that were done to the trial participants
A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR | MARCH 13, 2023
… Each of the individuals mentioned in this piece has not had their immense medical expenses (e.g., Dressen has spent over $300,000.00) reimbursed by the vaccine manufacturer for whom they agreed to be a trial participant.
This abuse is possible because the contracts which each participant signs suggest that any injury they receive will be taken care of, but the loophole for the pharmaceutical companies is that the support is conditional upon the company deeming that the injury is related to the vaccine (and as this article shows, they will do everything they can to make sure it is not).
Sadly, this specific violation of informed consent has been a long standing issue in clinical trials.
The medical field, in turn, has observed numerous issues with attracting sufficient participants to take part in clinical trials, which I believe stems from a variety of issues such as those outlined here (e.g., anyone who learns of what the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital did to Maddie De Garay would never enroll their child in a study there).
Prior to COVID-19, the medical community, through the American Medical Association’s Journal of Medical Ethics proposed an interesting solution to this dilemma:
“Few would argue with Bill Gates when he describes vaccination as “the most effective and cost effective health tool ever invented.” To date vaccination has saved many lives and has the potential to save millions more…In recent decades there has been a distressing decline in the numbers of healthy volunteers who participate in clinical trials, a decline that has the potential to become a key rate-limiting factor in vaccine development.”
“Compulsory involvement in vaccine studies is one alternative solution that is not as outlandish as it might seem on first consideration. Many societies already mandate that citizens undertake activities for the good of society; in several European countries registration for organ-donation has switched from “opt-in” (the current U.S. system) to “opt-out” systems (in which those who do not specifically register as nondonors are presumed to consent to donation) [10], and most societies expect citizens to undertake jury service when called upon.
In these examples, the risks or inconvenience to an individual are usually limited and minor. Mandatory involvement in vaccine trials is therefore perhaps more akin to military conscription, a policy operating today in 66 countries.
In both conscription and obligatory trial participation, individuals have little or no choice regarding involvement and face inherent risks over which they have no control, all for the greater good of society.”
As this position paper illustrates, the modern construct of medical ethics (discussed here) has been shifted to focusing on finding a way to get what someone wants, rather than doing what is ethical.
This is why in so many areas of medicine, completely inconsistent ethical positions are held (e.g., a mother has the right to abort her child as she deems fit, but a mother cannot refuse to vaccinate her child as that might put its life at risk — positions at odds with each other until you realize both generate profitable medical services).
To some extent, it can also be argued the above position has since become policy, because much of the world was forced to participate in an experimental “emergency use” vaccination program initiated by Bill Gates. I, however, believe there is a better solution than what JAMA proposed for this dilemma — ensure clinical trials are run in an ethical manner so that individuals will feel comfortable enrolling in them.
Fraudulent clinical trials not only hurt the participants, they also hurt the general public. However, since that industry is rarely exposed to scrutiny, few become aware of what often goes on inside them. … Read full article
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,724 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,436,755 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
cousin lucky on Ukraine crisis caused by Weste… Rich md on Feds want to make it easier to… lexx on Son Alleges Texas Hospital’s C… eddieb on Malaysia’s Longest Servi… Balthasar Gerards on Hurricane Katrina and the… michael on US offloads oil from seized Ir… poisonedwater on SAN FRANCISCO’S GREEN BUILDING… Thomas Lee Simpson on The Green Energy Future Is Arr… cousin lucky on German general admits heavy pe… syedfarhanshakeel on Pakistan arrests opposition le… michael on Biden rival labels F-16s for U… cousin lucky on No Justice for Trump
Aletho News
- Ukraine must seek ceasefire with Russia now – ex-presidential aide
- Ukraine can’t defeat Russia – ex-NATO general
- Xi Says BRICS States Should Step Up as Mediators in Pressing Issues
- Ukraine crisis caused by Western attempts to preserve hegemony – Putin
- No security for Europe without Russia – Austrian FM
- Feds want to make it easier to identify independent doctors
- 10 Years After HHS Asked CDC to Study Safety of Childhood Vaccine Schedule, CDC Hasn’t Produced It
- New Memos Hint at Biden’s Personal Interest in Firing Ukraine Prosecutor Targeting Burisma
- Zios Pay US Pols to Hate on Iran
- Neocons and Other Malignancies in the American Body Politic
If Americans Knew
- Big truths that RFK Jr ignores in his eagerness to support Israel
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – The Israel Lobby’s Useful Idiot
- Expert reveals Israel’s abuse of Palestinians was premeditated
- Recent news from Israel and Palestine that you probably missed
- National Review article misinforms readers on Israel
- Christians come under attack as Israeli leaders get more extreme
- Zionist role in 1950s attacks on Iraqi Jews confirmed by operative & police report
- Israel blocks tools for treating Gaza’s kidney patients
- Israeli troops shoot medic’s feet during raid
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Teen, Injure Three, In Nablus
Brownstone Institute
- In New Interview, Fauci Defends Lockdowns and Forced Shots
- If I Interviewed Trump About Covid…
- The Questions Crying Out for Answers
- Hi Doc, How’s It Going?
- Australia’s Misinfo Bill Paves Way for Soviet-Style Censorship
- Anatomy of the Administrative State
- Germany Has Partnered with Gates Foundation to Tune of Billions – not Millions – of Euros
- A True Account of Covid in Israel
- The Brilliant Legal Mind of John Sauer
- Covid Controls, the Cello, and Me
Richie Allen
- Amazon Sellers Fear Going Broke As Firm Witholds Cash
- Tech Tycoon Hands $82 Million To Tony Blair Institute To Create African Vaccination Database
- Ireland: Empty Student Housing To Be Made Available To Refugees
- Study Finds No Evidence That Facebook Has Caused Widespread Psychological Harm
- Gender Critics Are No Better Than Racists Says SNP’s Mhairi Black
- Prosecutors To Crack Down On Disaster Chanting At Football
- Bank Of England Economist Warns Food Prices May Never Fall Again
- Bryant: “Five MP’s Have Felt My Bottom Uninvited!”
- Hospital Cancelled Surgery After Woman Complained About Trans Nurse
- Council Charges Motorists More For Using CASH When Paying To Park
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Bloomberg’s Wildfire Denial
- Hurricane Hilary Unprecedented? The BBC Would Like You To Think So
- Betty–The Storm That Never Was
- The Heatwave That Never Was!!
- Texans Asked To Cut Electricity Use, As Wind Power Drops Off
- Yet Another Heat Alert!
- Thanks to Government, Maui’s Lahaina Fire Became a Deadly Conflagration
- Hunga Tonga & Its Role In Rising Global Temperatures
- Response To Roger Harrabin
- The Maui Wildfires
No Tricks Zone
- 4 More Temperature Reconstructions Fail To Support The ‘Unprecedented’ Global Warming Narrative
- Offshore Wind Farms Altering Marine Ecosystems: “Sufficiently Potent To Redirect Existing Currents”
- No Significant Precipitation Trend Change In Germany Since Recordings Began In 1881
- New Study: People Distressed, Anxious About Climate Have Less ‘Climate-Specific Knowledge’
- More Fuel…For Inflation! German Government Doubles Planned CO2 Price Increase
- “There Is No Climate Crisis”…1600 Scientists Worldwide, Nobel Prize Laureate Sign Declaration
- New Studies Find No Global Drought Trend Since 1902…Global Flood Magnitudes Decline With Warming
- Germany’s Economic Woes Intensify As Production Slumps “Much More Than Expected”
- Winter Cold, Darkness Kill, While Summer Heat And Sun Save Lives Data Clearly Show
- 5 New Studies Indicate There Has Been No Net Warming Since The 1700s
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
President Putin will have to someday realize that negotiating with ” the West ” is a waste of time and energy!! Ukraine and NATO will always pose a treat to the Russian people!!
LikeLike
Comment by cousin lucky | August 23, 2023 |