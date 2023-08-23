Aletho News

Xi Says BRICS States Should Step Up as Mediators in Pressing Issues

Sputnik – 23.08.2023

BEIJING – BRICS member states should proactively offer their mediation services for pressing issues and promote their political resolution, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping stated on Wednesday.

“We should support each other on the issues of interest for each of us, strengthen coordination on main international and regional issues, actively mediate in resolving pressing issues and promote political settlement,” Xi said at a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

The Chinese chairman also called on fellow BRICS leaders to stand against economic coercion and focus on common development through cooperation.
“We should expand political cooperation, strengthen ties in security, while maintaining peace and stability,” Xi added.

BRICS — the group uniting the world’s largest developing economies, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — is holding its annual top-level summit in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday.

