‘Unvaccinated’ Does Not Mean Unprotected

The False Claims (Pseudoscience) Provided by Governments and Doctors over the Last Three Years

Not only are you not unprotected due to natural immunity if you did not get the COVID injections, but the COVID injections were NOT vaccines. Therefore, you are also not ‘unvaccinated’ or an ‘antivaxxer’. Here are the reasons why the genetically engineered COVID injections were NOT vaccines:

A drug cannot be described as a vaccine until it is tested for a minimum of 10 years because many of the adverse health outcomes come out months and years later.

Question 1: How can a synthetic (man-made) drug be claimed to be ‘safe and effective’ or that the benefits far outweigh the risks, without this long-term data?

Question 2: Why did governments claim that it “would prevent people getting COVID disease” from the beginning of the roll out, when it was never tested in clinical trials, to see if it prevented COVID disease?

Welcome to the first Vaccination Decisions Substack. I have been writing newsletters for over a decade attempting to provide the knowledge that people need to understand the influence of the pharmaceutical companies and the UN’s World Health Organisation (WHO), in the Australian government’s decisions on public health policy.

This became necessary because the diversity of media ownership laws in Australia were removed over the last two decades, and this has led to a lack of independent vaccine information being provided to the general public.

Democracy only exists when the people can hold their government to account. This ability is removed once there is a lack of independence in the media. In Australia we have a corporate-sponsored media that is ~80% owned by Murdoch News Corp.

In this situation reality can be inverted as you have seen over the last three years: black becomes white due to the mis- and disinformation presented when governments collaborate with a corporate-sponsored media to control the information you receive. This is also described as public-private partnerships. Australia’s politicians are heavily influenced by corporate lobby groups, financial bonus’s and being required to present the government narrative through party policy.

Australia is in a Pre-Police State (Independent, Andrew Wilkie, Australian Parliament 10th September 2015)

Currently, the Australian government is attempting to further this censorship by pushing through new legislation in the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) Amendment (Mis and Disinformation) Bill 2023. This bill will allow the government to continue promoting the medical fraud that the UN/ WHO is directing (with financial incentives) to all member countries in global health policies.

There is a clause in this ACMA amendment bill that exempts politicians from being censored for the mis or disinformation that they provide on social media platforms. This legislation will completely remove the façade of democracy that still exists in Australia.

I have provided below a list of some of the false claims that governments and the medical-industry have made over the last three years that are now putting global populations at risk. It is time for everyone who has this knowledge to stand up visibly for the truth to ensure that ethics and principles can be restored to our society and institutions.

“If we lose courage we lose the truth and without the truth there is no other virtue” (Sir Walter Scott).

The False Claims Provided by Governments and the Medical industry in 2020-22:

Humans would not have any natural immunity to this new mutated Coronavirus 2019 (False). (The family of Coronaviruses cause the common cold, so the correct assumption is that we would have some natural immunity to a new mutation). The PCR test can be used in people without symptoms to diagnose COVID disease (False). (It is a supportive tool and can only be used to assist in diagnosis when someone has symptoms. The PCR test is being misused and misinterpreted). A healthy person can be diagnosed as an ‘asymptomatic case of disease’ using a PCR test (False). (A PCR test cannot be used to diagnose disease in people without symptoms: finding a virus in a person does not indicate they will ever get a disease because viruses only cause disease symptoms if there is a poor environment (terrain). A healthy person should never be classified as a ‘case of disease’ and isolated from society). An ‘asymptomatic infection’ is a ‘case of disease and a ‘risk to the community’ (False). (This is an infection without symptoms and can only be identified with an antibody test (not a PCR test). A positive antibody test shows you have gained natural immunity to an infection without any disease symptoms. You are not a risk to others and healthy people should never be tested to see if they have a respiratory virus. There are hundred’s of viruses that cause ‘flu-like symptoms’. Flus and colds disappeared in 2020-22 (False). (They were re-classified as a new disease called ‘COVID’ based only on a PCR test that was misused in healthy people. The diagnosis was not based on symptoms, or systematic testing for any other virus, bacteria or medication that cause the same symptoms). These COVID mRNA injections are ‘vaccines’ (False). (They are genetically-engineered modified mRNA drugs until they are proven to prevent disease and that the benefits far outweigh the risks). COVID ‘vaccines’ would prevent you getting COVID disease (False). (These genetically-engineered COVID injections were never tested to see if they prevent COVID disease and they are causing COVID disease. COVID ‘vaccines’ would reduce the severity of COVID disease (False). (Hospitalisations and Deaths increased when the COVID injections were implemented in 2021-22 and UK data also shows that 92% of alleged COVID deaths were triple vaccinated). COVID ‘vaccines’ are ‘safe and effective’ (False). (Many deaths and illnesses were recorded in the short-term trials and in post-marketing surveillance). Adverse events are ‘rare’ (False). (How can they be claimed to be ‘rare’ when the injections had not been studied in the genetically diverse population when they were marketed in 2021?). The COVID ‘vaccines’ stimulate the immune system to produce a ‘Coronavirus spike protein’ (False). (They stimulate the immune system to produce a recombinant synthetic (man-made) protein that is foreign to our bodies and is being called a ‘spike protein’. This foreign protein can result in autoimmune diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Arthritis, Diabetes, Graves Disease, Guillain Barre Syndrome etc.

The book “Slaying the Virus and Vaccine Dragon” by John O’Sullivan et el, exposes the psychological strategies that were used by governments (directed by the WHO’s public-private partnerships) to predict and manipulate a global ‘pandemic’ based only on an industry-designed mathematical model that had hidden assumptions about viruses and vaccines. (Book Review).

