The COVID Lie That Started It All

Matt Orfalea | August 23, 2023

Bonus video:

2 Minutes of “Experts” Being WRONG About the COVID Vaccine

To those who still repeat the Big Pharma lie that “Nobody Ever Said The Vaccine Would Stop The Transmission Of Covid Virus”

Here are many people saying it!

