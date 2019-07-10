People From Developing And Post-Colonial Countries Should Reject The Poison of Western Universities
By Adam Garrie | EurasiaFuture | 2019-07-07
Over half a century after the decolonisation movements of the 20th century, one set of western institutions continues to repress the spirit of freedom and equality within post-colonial societies. Whilst seemingly benign, western universities continue to poison the minds of thousands in post-colonial societies who believe that the sole gateway to an enlightened mind can be found in the halls of western universities. Before progressing, it must be made clear that universities in any country teaching the hard sciences are excluded from this criticism. Instead, the criticism lies at the feet of the so-called “humanities” – a morass of self-inflicted liberal brainwashing that bears no relationship to an actual understanding of the subjects purportedly being taught.
Western universities are in fact based on once proud theological institutions whose origins lie in an era of high church feudalism. Such a model is not only removed from the histories of Asian and African societies but it is also highly remote from the realities of modern democratic western nations that have long abandoned feudalism and are increasingly if not totally secular in terms of their social environment.
Even though the Christianity has been largely expunged from once predominately Christian theological institutions, a new religion of liberal elitism continues to be preached and proselytised with the same vigour of a Medieval inquisitor.
Perhaps because liberalism is now being taught as a religion in the same way in which Christian theology was once taught, the university graduate of today is filled with the same dogma that might have once served priests well but which today is a supreme detriment bordering on psychological retardation when it it serves to indoctrinate aspiring politicians, policy commentators or worse yet, journalists.
Politics is nothing if not problem solving and problem solving skills are learned in the actual sciences rather than in the humanities. As such, if aspiring Asian and African rulers, businessmen, journalists and social commentators decided to attain a university degree (in any country) in mathematics, it could very likely serve them well in the vocations they seek to enter. The same is true of computer programming, physics, chemical engineering and medicine. Maths do not lie but liberal dogmatists do little else other than lie.
It is true that a bad education can be easily overcome by real life experience which is and has always been the finest teacher of all. The trouble is that the attitudes which individuals from developing countries exhibit when exiting western universities represent not that of pragmatic patriots but that of arrogant colonisers. Thus, the humanities departments colonise the minds of gullible Asian and African elites and later these same elites to the use these psychological weapons to hold back the progress of their countrymen who haven’t had the same experience of liberal indoctrination that they had.
For those who understand that western universities once prepared missionaries to accompany the militant conquerors of foreign lands, it will be that much more obvious to realise that today’s western universities are doing something eerily similar by conquering the minds of aspiring post-colonial rulers.
There is a further and deeply important factor in this entire poisonous pattern. Because those in post-colonial societies/developing nations who receive an education at western universities often do so because they foolishly believe that it is preparing them for a career as a political leader or policy marker, they inflict on their fellow countrymen a superiority complex in the same way that in ancient times, common tribesmen would worship a holyman even if such holymen were nothing but cunning frauds.
The very idea that someone ought to be treated as a superior being within society by virtue of the fact that he or she received a piece of paper from a western university is not only insulting to even the vaguest notions of democracy, social equality, economic opportunity and free speech, but it is downright absurd to think that those offering nothing but unreconstructed liberalism are somehow in a position to solve the practical problems within developing and post-colonial nations.
It is all too unfortunate that many ordinary decent people in Asia and Africa do not realise that westerners with university degrees in the “humanities” are often ignored, ridiculed or mocked in their own societies. In the United States in particular, the tradition of free speech granted by the 1st amendment to the constitution has led to a growth of a culture that has never been very interested in the proclamations coming from individuals housed in universities modelled on a style of European feudalism that the United States was formed to explicitly reject.
In Europe too, whilst some people still have romanticised conceptions of places like Oxford and Cambridge, when it comes to politics, more and more people throughout Europe are rejecting the “wisdom” of university types and are turning towards more pragmatic and more democratic leaders who understand that life for ordinary decent working people is very different from that of the overly educated elites.
Therefore, few people in western countries and hardly any normal people in America care about what happens in universities. Moreover, the more that university types take liberalism to new extremes, the more such people are openly mocked by democratically minded populations.
As such, one of the few places where a degree from a western university matters is in developing and post-colonial societies where ordinary people have been browbeaten into silent submission by men and women with degrees which are more or less meaningless in the western countries in which they got the degrees in the first place.
With this in mind, the ordinary decent people of Asian and African societies ought to reject the liberal elitist and incredibly foreign dogmas delivered to them by arrogant recipients of university degrees form western countries. The next great step in the anti-colonial movement will be taken only after liberal academic colonialism is expunged from the nation-states of Asia and Africa.
As President Duterte said of the colonial mentality in politics:
”… I am a President of a sovereign state. And we have long ceased to be a colony of the United States. I do not have any master except the Filipino people. Nobody but nobody….. Son of a bitch…. I will swear at you.”
When people in countries like The Philippines begin to reject the elitism ensconced within minds colonised by foreign liberal universities, true freedom will be within reach.
Share this:
Related
July 10, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Progressive Hypocrite, Supremacism, Social Darwinism, Timeless or most popular
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Epstein Stories You Won’t Find in the News
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Review
The Obama Wars
By David Swanson | War Is A Crime | July 10, 2019
By “the Obama wars” I don’t mean some overgrown infants on television screaming racist insults or pretending that opposing racism requires cheering for Obama.
I mean: the widespread indiscriminate murder of human beings with missiles — many of them from robot airplanes — let loose to threaten any non-white country on earth by Obama and expanded by Trump. I mean the catastrophic destruction of Libya — still continued by Trump. I mean the war on Afghanistan, the vast bulk of which was overseen by Obama, though Bush and Trump have had minor roles. I mean the assault on Yemen, begun by Obama and escalated by Trump. I mean the war on Iraq and Syria escalated first by Obama and then by Trump (following the de-escalation locked in place by Bush though Obama fought it tooth-and-nail).
I mean the conflict with Iran, heightened by Obama and then dramatically again by Trump. I mean the expansion of conflict-producing troops and bases across Africa and Asia. I mean the creation of the new cold war with Russia. I mean the build up in nuclear weapons and the delusional rhetoric about “usable” nuclear weapons. I mean the support for Israel’s wars on Palestinians. I mean the coups in Ukraine and Honduras. I mean the threats to Venezuela. I mean the normalization of fantastical excuses for the gravest crimes. I mean the practice of campaigning on ending wars, never ending any of them, and never having anyone really care. I mean the constant shattering of past records in military spending.
Obama’s legacy, despite all sorts of variations, many of them superficial, and despite its role in defeating Hillary Clinton at the ballot box, has largely been maintained, advanced, and imitated by bipartisan consensus and by Donald Trump.
If you want to review what Obama did in that quirky little area of his job to which some 60% of federal discretionary spending is devoted, and which puts us all at risk of nuclear disaster, pick up a copy of Jeremy Kuzmarov’s book Obama’s Unending Wars: Fronting the Foreign Policy of the Permanent Warfare State. Kuzmarov places Obama in historical context and outlines his parallels with Woodrow Wilson, another extreme militarist generally understood as a peace visionary. Kuzmarov reviews — and adds information that many of us probably never knew to — the story of Obama’s rise to power and the story of all of his many wars. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,584,124 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Honduras Human rights India International Solidarity Movement Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
dealbert on Norway, Bachelet, and the Twil… roberthstiver on Epstein Stories You Won’… Brian Harry, Austral… on How Stupid Do They Think We… charles allan on Sugar is the New Tobacco Brian Harry, Austral… on In landmark decision, Israel c… Brian Harry, Austral… on Norwegian Tanker ‘Attack… Brian Harry, Austral… on US Sanctions Hezbollah Elected… Brian Harry, Austral… on Spying for Israel Is Consequen… Brian Harry, Austral… on Sugar is the New Tobacco roberthstiver on Iran’s shock therapy breaks JC… Leland Roth on Spying for Israel Is Consequen… roberthstiver on Cory Booker’s Foreign Policy E… roberthstiver on Norwegian Tanker ‘Attack… Leland Roth on Sugar is the New Tobacco Leland Roth on Sugar is the New Tobacco
Aletho News
- The Obama Wars July 10, 2019
- Salvini Refutes Claims About Receiving Russian Financial Support for Lega Party July 10, 2019
- Judge, jury & executioner: Facebook policy permits death threats against ‘dangerous individuals’ July 10, 2019
- The United States of Fascism Hysteria July 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Campesino Union Slams Opposition Protests as ‘Total Failure’ July 10, 2019
- Norway, Bachelet, and the Twilight of Guaido’s Insurrection July 10, 2019
- Panama’s Open Wounds: Victims of US Invasion Demand Justice July 10, 2019
- A Child Under Administrative Detention July 10, 2019
- Epstein Stories You Won’t Find in the News July 10, 2019
- How Stupid Do They Think We Are? July 10, 2019
- The Only Strategic Rationale for America’s Involvement in Syria Finally Revealed July 10, 2019
- Despite talk of promoting democracy Trudeau in bed with repressive monarchy July 10, 2019
- A Secret Meeting to Plot War? July 9, 2019
- In landmark decision, Israel court rules PA ‘liable’ for Second Intifada attacks July 9, 2019
- Israel students forced to pass government propaganda course before overseas school trips July 9, 2019
- US Sanctions Hezbollah Elected Parliamentarians July 9, 2019
- Nasrallah: Zionist Axis Defeated, We Have Enough Missiles to Redraw the Map of the Middle East July 9, 2019
- Settler tour exemplifies the difficult reality of occupation in the Old City of Hebron – a photo essay July 9, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Cory Booker’s Foreign Policy Echoes His Biggest Donors July 9, 2019
- Rifqa Jamil July 8, 2019
- Gilad Atzmon: Penguin, Rothschild and Zionist Pressure July 4, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply