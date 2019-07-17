Interview 1462 – David K. Levine is Against Intellectual Monopoly
Corbett • 07/17/2019
David K. Levine is an economist at the European University Institute and at Washington University in St. Louis. He is the author with Michele Boldrin of Against Intellectual Monopoly, an empirical study of the economics of intellectual property that concludes that IP is not necessary for innovation and as a practical matter is damaging to growth, prosperity and liberty.
Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
dklevine.com
Patent Failure: How Judges, Bureaucrats, and Lawyers Put Innovators at Risk
July 17, 2019
