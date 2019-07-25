Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

‘Progressives’ Vote AGAINST BDS

If Americans Knew | July 24, 2019

Notable votes against BDS/Pro-Israel: Gabbard, Khanna, Lewis

Notable votes supporting BDS: Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib, Omar

Produced by Chris Smiley: https://www.twitter.com/chrissmileyla

More news and headlines: https://israelpalestinenews.org/

July 25, 2019 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Video | , , , ,

« Previous |