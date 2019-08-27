Aletho News

Deep Fakes: The CIA’s Mission Accomplished

Corbett • 08/27/2019

Ex-CIA Director William Casey infamously observed that the agency will know its disinformation campaign is complete when everything the public believes is false. Well, rest easy, Bill! Now with deep fake technology the dream of everything being fake is finally here!

SHOW NOTES:
Jordan Peterson AI sings Rap God by Eminem

Ben Shapiro AI Sings Rap God by Eminem

Donald Trump AI model tries Karaoke (Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics)

Bernie Sanders sings Dancing Queen

This AI-generated Joe Rogan fake has to be heard to be believed

Why AI Deepfakes Should Scare the Living Bejeezus Out of You

Jordan Peterson: The deepfake artists must be stopped before we no longer know what’s real

How To Spot A Deep Fake – #NewWorldNextWeek

Did CIA Director William Casey really say, “We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false”?

Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes

