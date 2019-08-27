Aletho News

What the OKC Investigation Missed with Roger G. Charles

Corbett • 05/04/2012

Veteran investigative journalist Roger G. Charles joins us to discuss the new book which he has co-authored, Oklahoma City: What the Investigation Missed and Why It Still Matters. We investigate some of the anomalies, discrepancies and holes in the official account of the OKC bombing, including the bombing itself, the role of Andreas Strassmeier at Elohim City, the numerous forewarnings, and much more.

August 27, 2019 - Posted by | Book Review, Deception, False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

