US Move in Syria a “Stab in Back” for SDF: SDF Spokesman

Al-Manar | October 7, 2019

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been “stabbed in the back” by a surprise U.S. statement on Monday that U.S. forces would not be involved in a Turkish operation in northern Syria, the SDF said.

“There were assurances from the United States of America that it would not allow any Turkish military operations against the region,” SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel said in an interview with al-Hadath TV.

The SDF had been “completely committed” to a U.S.-guaranteed deal for a “security mechanism” for the border area, he added.

“But the (U.S.) statement today was a surprise and we can say that it is a stab in the back for the SDF,” he said.

Trump says ‘too costly’ to back Kurdish forces in Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, saying it was too costly to keep supporting U.S-allied Kurdish-led forces in the region fighting the ISIL terrorist group.

“The Kurds fought with us, but were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so. They have been fighting Turkey for decades,” Trump said in a series of tweets.

“Turkey, Europe, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Russia and the Kurds will now have to figure the situation out.”

