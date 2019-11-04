Hamas: Iran Provided Palestinian Resistance with Weaponry & Money
Hamas leader Yehia Sinwar in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Al-Manar | November 4, 2019
Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar Monday gave Iran the greatest credit for supporting the Palestinian resistance and providing it with money, expertise and weaponry.
Sinwar stressed that the Palestinian resistance has developed anti-armored missiles, adding that it can fire missiles at Tel Aviv for six consecutive months.
Sinwar also reiterated that the Deal of the Century aims at eradicating the Palestinian cause, adding that the weekly Return Protests achieved many targets.
Share this:
Related
November 4, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Solidarity and Activism | Hamas, Iran, Israel, Palestine
2 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Extinction Rebellion’s Plan to Topple Representative Democracy
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
American Monster: Chris Kyle, the American Sniper
By Soren Korsgaard | Veterans Today
When one delves into the subject of perpetrators of extreme violence, it is very rare for experts and writers to discuss legalized killers, much less study them; instead, they take aim at politically neutral cases, that being non-legalized killers, and consequently the literature in this regard has been based on an incomplete spectrum.
If researchers were able to bypass political undertones and the complexities involved with determining which legalized killers to include and which to discard in their analyses, they would quickly be able to establish that one of the most remorseless and prolific US serial killers of all time is neither named John Wayne Gacy nor Gary Ridgway but Christopher Scott Kyle, the American Sniper. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
December 26, 2009
There’s more to climate fraud than just tax hikes
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,690,599 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq Iraq War ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
Brian Harry, Austral… on Robert McNamara’s Infamous “Pr… Brian Harry, Austral… on The ‘War’ for the Future of Mi… Brian Harry, Austral… on Hamas: Iran Provided Palestini… traducteur on Hamas: Iran Provided Palestini… aletho on Was There Another Reason for E… GGH on Was There Another Reason for E… trueman2u on US imposes sanctions on Iran’s… GGH on Malaysian PM: No country can i… GGH on Ancient air challenges carbon… GGH on Robert McNamara’s Infamous “Pr… S S on Nigel Farage Exposes Extinctio… Leland Roth on Was There Another Reason for E… Brian Harry, Austral… on Robert McNamara’s Infamous “Pr… Brian Harry, Austral… on Iran’s sanction-free tobacco s… Brian Harry, Austral… on Growing Indicators of Brennan…
Aletho News
- At This Year’s J Street Conference, “Progressive” Pols Bow to Israel While Preaching Peace November 4, 2019
- Hamas: Iran Provided Palestinian Resistance with Weaponry & Money November 4, 2019
- The UN exploits Palestinian children to further the two-state propaganda November 4, 2019
- The ‘War’ for the Future of Middle East November 4, 2019
- Iran’s sanction-free tobacco sector benefitting others: Expert November 3, 2019
- Ancient air challenges carbon dioxide explanation for a shift in glacial cycles November 3, 2019
- Nasty Russians harassed a sick American diplomat? That’s ‘fake news’ says Foreign Ministry November 3, 2019
- Malaysian PM: No country can impose its sanctions on other countries November 3, 2019
- Labour Party MP panned for hinting Tory adviser could be ‘Russian Spy’ November 3, 2019
- Growing Indicators of Brennan’s CIA Trump Task Force November 3, 2019
- Was There Another Reason for Electricity Shutdowns in California? November 3, 2019
- American Monster: Chris Kyle, the American Sniper November 3, 2019
- Europe’s gas alliance with Russia is a match made in heaven November 3, 2019
- Nigel Farage Exposes Extinction Rebellion’s Plan to Topple Representative Democracy November 3, 2019
- Brexit: Soros Insists His ‘Stay’ Campaign Contributions Were ‘Educational’, Not Partisan November 2, 2019
- Twitter Surrenders to US Congress’ anti-Hezbollah Measures, Suspends Al-Manar’s Accounts November 2, 2019
- Soldiers Force Palestinians Out Of Their Olive Orchards In Nablus November 2, 2019
- Trump Freezes Lebanon Military Aid After Israel Voiced Concerns November 2, 2019
If Americans Knew
- Conditional aid to Israel is becoming mainstream for Dems November 4, 2019
- Bara’ Adel al-‘Amour November 3, 2019
- Ahmad Mohammad Shahri November 2, 2019
Indian Punchline
- Expectant hush in Delhi as Sri Lanka chooses president November 3, 2019
- Europe’s gas alliance with Russia is a match made in heaven November 2, 2019
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Attenborough Gets His Facts Wrong Again About Walrus November 4, 2019
- Falling Walruses: Attenborough Tacitly Admits Netflix Deception November 4, 2019
- Vast Swathes Of UK To Be Underwater In 80 Yrs Time–Daily Mirror November 4, 2019
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word "alleged" is deemed to occur before the word "fraud." Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond 'fair use', you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Encouraging. I think myself that the genocidal Zionist enterprise is doomed in the long run, but that it may inflict more Palestinian suffering before it is finally snuffed out.
Comment by traducteur | November 4, 2019 |
“Sinwar stressed that the Palestinian resistance has developed anti-armored missiles, adding that it can fire missiles at Tel Aviv for six consecutive months”.
I doubt that, that statement was a good idea. It will allow Israel now to claim legitimacy for ANY of its actions(including full on military assault) against Hamas….
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | November 4, 2019 |