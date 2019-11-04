Aletho News

Hamas: Iran Provided Palestinian Resistance with Weaponry & Money

Hamas leader Yehia Sinwar in Khan Younis in the Gaza Strip January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Al-Manar | November 4, 2019

Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar Monday gave Iran the greatest credit for supporting the Palestinian resistance and providing it with money, expertise and weaponry.

Sinwar stressed that the Palestinian resistance has developed anti-armored missiles, adding that it can fire missiles at Tel Aviv for six consecutive months.

Sinwar also reiterated that the Deal of the Century aims at eradicating the Palestinian cause, adding that the weekly Return Protests achieved many targets.

  1. Encouraging. I think myself that the genocidal Zionist enterprise is doomed in the long run, but that it may inflict more Palestinian suffering before it is finally snuffed out.

    Comment by traducteur | November 4, 2019 | Reply

  2. “Sinwar stressed that the Palestinian resistance has developed anti-armored missiles, adding that it can fire missiles at Tel Aviv for six consecutive months”.

    I doubt that, that statement was a good idea. It will allow Israel now to claim legitimacy for ANY of its actions(including full on military assault) against Hamas….

    Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | November 4, 2019 | Reply


