Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Robots Are Taking Our Fake News Jobs!

Corbett • 11/08/2019

You’ve heard that the independent media (i.e. the media that actually challenges the establishment narratives) is full of Russian bots, and you probably know that this is neo-McCarthyist hooey. But did you know that most of the major newswires and online news outlets are already publishing bot-generated content? Well they are. So what does it mean that the establishment fake news is coming from the hand of bots? Find out in this edition of The Corbett Report.

Watch this video on BitChute / DTube / Minds.comYouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

Ian56 on Sky News – Syrian Attack

Ian56 Interview with BBC reporter Gabriel Gatehouse @ggatehouse for Newsnight

How to get a ‘Russian Bot’ label, 101: Just cast doubt on mainstream line on Skripal and Syria!

I’m The ‘#RussianBot’ The Government And Media Warned You About

Episode 329 – The First Annual REAL Fake News Awards

Flashback: The Award for Fakest Russian Fake News Tracking Service goes to Hamilton 68.

Readers Beware: AI Has Learned to Create Fake News Stories

Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes

Study: 70% of Facebook users only read the headline of science stories before commenting

Xinhua’s first English AI anchor makes debut

Can an Algorithm Write a Better News Story Than a Human Reporter?

AP’s ‘robot journalists’ are writing their own stories now

The Washington Post’s robot reporter has published 850 articles in the past year

Vaccine/Autism Link Confirmed, France Seeks To Make Protests Illegal & NewsGuard’s War On Alt Media

November 8, 2019 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |