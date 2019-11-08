Robots Are Taking Our Fake News Jobs!
Corbett • 11/08/2019
You’ve heard that the independent media (i.e. the media that actually challenges the establishment narratives) is full of Russian bots, and you probably know that this is neo-McCarthyist hooey. But did you know that most of the major newswires and online news outlets are already publishing bot-generated content? Well they are. So what does it mean that the establishment fake news is coming from the hand of bots? Find out in this edition of The Corbett Report.
SHOW NOTES
Ian56 on Sky News – Syrian Attack
Ian56 Interview with BBC reporter Gabriel Gatehouse @ggatehouse for Newsnight
How to get a ‘Russian Bot’ label, 101: Just cast doubt on mainstream line on Skripal and Syria!
I’m The ‘#RussianBot’ The Government And Media Warned You About
Episode 329 – The First Annual REAL Fake News Awards
Flashback: The Award for Fakest Russian Fake News Tracking Service goes to Hamilton 68.
Readers Beware: AI Has Learned to Create Fake News Stories
Study: 70% of Facebook users only read the headline of science stories before commenting
Xinhua’s first English AI anchor makes debut
Can an Algorithm Write a Better News Story Than a Human Reporter?
AP’s ‘robot journalists’ are writing their own stories now
The Washington Post’s robot reporter has published 850 articles in the past year
Vaccine/Autism Link Confirmed, France Seeks To Make Protests Illegal & NewsGuard’s War On Alt Media
