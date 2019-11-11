Audios Containing Details of Alleged Coup Plan & US Involvement Emerge Amid Bolivian Crisis – Report
Sputnik – November 11, 2019
Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation on 10 November after the heads of Bolivia’s armed forces and police urged him to step down amid ongoing violent protest in the country which erupted in the wake of the recent presidential election.
As Evo Morales stepped down as the President of Bolivia amid ongoing anti-government protests and the military urging him to resign, a series of audio recordings which allegedly feature opposition leaders calling for a coup against him were leaked via social media, El Periodico reports.
According to the media outlet, efforts aimed at destabilising Bolivia were to be coordinated from the US embassy, with one of the tapes allegedly mentioning that US senators Ted Cruz, Bob Menendez and Marco Rubio were committed to this agenda.
The plan outlined by the audios called for establishing a “civil-military transitional government” if Morales were to win the 20 October presidential election, which he did, and to not recognise his victory, citing alleged electoral fraud.
The opposition leaders featured in the recordings also allegedly called for a general strike across the country, to burn structures affiliated with the “government party” and to attack the Cuban embassy.
On 10 November, Bolivian President Evo Morales resigned after the national armed forces sided with demonstrators who opposed his serving a fourth term. The protests erupted after international observers found “grave irregularities” in the 20 October election.
It is WAY overdue for the American Government to Clean Up it’s own act at home , before destabilising countries in South America, and elsewhere. Corruption is destroying the USA from within, while American Politicians lecture other Nations around the World on how to conduct themselves, and applying financial sanctions on countries randomly, as if, only the USA knows how to behave.
Surely the American people are disgusted by the conduct of their so called, “Democratically Elected” but “Snouts in the trough”, Politicians!
Comment by Brian Harry, Australia | November 11, 2019 |
Good move by President Evo Morales ? — he needs to keep safe & wait it out …..the usual next move may be big loans to the “new” Bolivia from the IMF & various “Banks” etc. etc & the “New rulers” will be able to get rich ! ! !
Comment by trueman2u | November 11, 2019 |
Exactly — that’s all the “coup” is about, paying actors to stand by a new administration founded on lies and counter-intelligence. The US government is disgusting, but this is not new at all. I’ve made it clear to my children that they should distrust anything the government says, watch out for false flag operations.
Comment by ontogram | November 11, 2019 |