The TRUTH About Trump’s Oil Grab in Syria

21stCenturyWireTV | November 10, 2019

When Trump says “Take the Oil” in Syria, what does he really mean? Does the US really need the oil? Not really. So what was this major media event about last week? UK Column News co-hosts Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen answer this question, as they bring you the early week’s headlines from around the world. (This is a clip of the full news program broadcast on Nov 4, 2019).

November 14, 2019

  1. Mr Assad has told the USA Military to “Get Out of Syria”, and has been ignored. ISIS has been defeated, but the USA clearly intends to stay in Syria(probably on instructions from Israel, who may one day take over the Oil Fields?) “Genie Oil” have taken control of the Oil under the Golan Heights, and we know who owns Genie(Rothschilds, Chaney and Murdoch)
    It looks like the “7 Countries in 5 years” is still the major goal……When it comes to “Take the OIL”, integrity has no place in the deal.

    Brian Harry, Australia | November 14, 2019


