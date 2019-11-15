Assad likens ‘suicide’ of White Helmets founder to EPSTEIN & other high-profile mystery deaths

Syrian President Bashar Assad has scorned the official story of wealthy sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s apparent suicide, suggesting that people like him, or the late White Helmets founder, knew too much for the rich and powerful.

Epstein “was killed because he knew a lot of vital secrets connected with very important people in the British and American regimes, and possibly in other countries as well,” Assad told Russian channel Rossiya-24 in an interview Thursday.

Assad suggested that the convicted sex offender’s death was analogous to the unusual demise earlier this week of White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier, who allegedly jumped out of a window at his home in Turkey. Turkish police are treating Le Mesurier’s death as suicide.

“They turned into a burden once they had played out their roles. A dire need to do away with them surfaced after they had fulfilled their roles.”

Assad was referring not just to Epstein and Le Mesurier, but also to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden – originally trained by the CIA to fight the Soviet Union in Afghanistan – and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who spent time in American custody in the notorious Camp Bucca and Abu Ghraib prisons in Iraq. All these “had been killed chiefly because they knew major secrets,” the Syrian leader argued.

While Epstein’s death was officially declared a suicide, celebrity medical examiner Michael Baden threw a wrench into the machine when he declared that the deceased pedophile’s broken hyoid bones likely came from strangulation. Le Mesurier’s death, tentatively ruled a suicide, proved too suspicious for Assad, who believes it is the “work of the secret services.”

“Possibly, the founder of the White Helmets had been working on his memoirs and on the biography of his life, and this was unacceptable. This is an assumption, but a very serious one, since other options don’t sound convincing to me at the moment.”

Le Mesurier was tagged as a “former agent of MI6” by the Russian Foreign Ministry just three days before his death, with “connections to terrorist groups” in Kosovo. His White Helmets group, Assad said, “are naturally part of Al-Qaeda” and have been caught staging “gas attacks” such as the phony event in Douma, used by the US as rationale for a strike on Damascus.

Epstein’s own links with intelligence agencies have been subject to much speculation, especially after Alex Acosta, the former Florida prosecutor who sentenced Epstein to an open-door prison sentence of just 13 months despite allegations he’d trafficked and abused dozens of girls, said he was told to “leave it alone” because Epstein “belonged to intelligence.” Former Israeli military intel officer Ari Ben-Menashe has claimed Epstein worked with Israeli intelligence as well, introduced to the business through his “girlfriend” Ghislaine Maxwell’s father Robert – a known Mossad agent.