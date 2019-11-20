Devin Nunes Exposes The Democrats’ 10 Most “Outlandish” Trump Conspiracy Theories

By Tyler Durden – Zero Hedge – 11/20/2019 “In their mania to attack the president, no conspiracy theory is too outlandish for the Democrats.”

Those were the ‘fighting’ words of a clearly frustrated Rep. Devin Nunes as he addressed the American public ahead of today’s latest round of farcical impeachment circus shenanigans.

With Democrats yawningly repeating endless hearsay and opinion as ‘fact’, Nunes – in a few brief minutes – exposed the whole house of cards by laying out succinctly the ‘facts’ of what Democrats have tried to pull in the last three years:

“Time and again, they floated the possibility of some far-fetched malfeasance by Trump, declared the dire need to investigate it, and then suddenly dropped the issue and moved on to their next asinine theory”

Nunes’ “Top 10” list of “asinine” Democrat attacks on Trump are as follows…

Trump is a long-time Russian agent, as described in the Steele dossier. The Russians gave Trump advance access to emails stolen from the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign. The Trump campaign based some of its activities on these stolen documents. Trump received nefarious materials from the Russians through a Trump Campaign aide. Trump laundered Russian money through real estate deals. Trump was blackmailed by Russia through his financial exposure with Deutsche Bank. Trump had a diabolical plan to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Trump changed the Republican National Committee platform to hurt Ukraine and benefit Russia. The Russians laundered money through the NRA for the Trump campaign. Trump’s son in law lied about his Russian contacts while obtaining his security clearance

“It’s a long list of false charges, all false, and I can go on and on and on,” Nunes concluded.

But, as Schiff would have you believe, this time is different – “we gotcha”.