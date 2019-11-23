Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Fueling Iran’s Protests

Ron Paul Institute | November 23, 2019

What’s behind the most recent violent protests in Iran? Is it really all about a gasoline price increase? Why is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo so enthusiastic about the protests, telling them that the US stands with them against their government? What’s the role of the CIA and the notorious “Ayatollah Mike” in fanning the flames? RPI’s Daniel McAdams joins PressTV’s Debate program to discuss Iran unrest:

November 23, 2019 - Posted by | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video, Wars for Israel | , , , , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. Outstanding — “real” news! Knowledgeable, wide-ranging, on-point analysts and moderator! Kudos to the Ron Paul Institute, PressTV, and Aletho News.

    This makes it no wonder that I hate my America of today. “Meddling” is okay if America does the meddling. Hypocrisy, vindictive evil, and unspirituality are rampant in America. If “regime change”: is needed anywhere, we need look no further than the mirror…and cringe.

    Where are the UN and EU? — cowering in cowardly, complicit conformance with the bluster, belligerence and war crimes of the Israel-US-(and now)-KSA imperial machinations.

    Comment by roberthstiver | November 23, 2019 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »