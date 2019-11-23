Fueling Iran’s Protests
Ron Paul Institute | November 23, 2019
What’s behind the most recent violent protests in Iran? Is it really all about a gasoline price increase? Why is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo so enthusiastic about the protests, telling them that the US stands with them against their government? What’s the role of the CIA and the notorious “Ayatollah Mike” in fanning the flames? RPI’s Daniel McAdams joins PressTV’s Debate program to discuss Iran unrest:
November 23, 2019 - Posted by aletho | Deception, Timeless or most popular, Video, Wars for Israel | CIA, Iran, Israel, Middle East, Sanctions against Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States
anonymous on Iraq invasion ‘Godfather’ bera… roberthstiver on Fueling Iran’s Protests anonymous on US Federal Court Orders Tehran… Brian Harry, Austral… on US Federal Court Orders Tehran… anonymous on Iraq invasion ‘Godfather’ bera… Hans on John Solomon responds to Lt. C… roberthstiver on Hezbollah: US major obstacle t… Sparrow on Hezbollah: US major obstacle t… GGH on Iraq invasion ‘Godfather’ bera… GGH on John Solomon responds to Lt. C… Sparrow on The Umbrella Man, the Sins of… Brian Harry, Austral… on Hezbollah: US major obstacle t… SI on Rethinking National Security:… Brian Harry, Austral… on UK Blasted as ‘Illegal Colonia… Brian Harry, Austral… on Colombia’s US Ambassador Advoc…
Outstanding — “real” news! Knowledgeable, wide-ranging, on-point analysts and moderator! Kudos to the Ron Paul Institute, PressTV, and Aletho News.
This makes it no wonder that I hate my America of today. “Meddling” is okay if America does the meddling. Hypocrisy, vindictive evil, and unspirituality are rampant in America. If “regime change”: is needed anywhere, we need look no further than the mirror…and cringe.
Where are the UN and EU? — cowering in cowardly, complicit conformance with the bluster, belligerence and war crimes of the Israel-US-(and now)-KSA imperial machinations.
Comment by roberthstiver | November 23, 2019 |