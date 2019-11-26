Report: US rejected UAE request to purchase F-35 fighter jets
MEMO | November 26, 2019
The United States has rejected a request by the United Arab Emirates to purchase the F-35 Stealth Fighters, Israeli Channel 13 reported.
According to the news station Pentagon officials said they would not allow the sale of F-35 Stealth Fighters to the UAE in order to preserve Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME).
According to the channel, the UAE has been seeking to purchase the stealth fighters for more than six years without success.
The US, Channel 13 continued, has a long held policy of upholding Israel’s qualitative military edge, whereby Israel maintains a technological advantage in the region when it comes to defence capabilities.
Israel has recently received two additional F-35 fighter jets amid escalating tensions with Iran in the region.
