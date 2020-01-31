GoFundMe Closes down US-based Palestinian Group’s Account

Aletho News

Palestine Chronicle | January 31, 2020

The popular online fundraising platform GoFundMe has closed down the account of Palestinian advocacy organization Al-Awda without providing any reason.

Based in the US, Al-Awda is a non-profit organization of activists and students who are dedicated to the education of the public on the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in Palestine.

The account was closed this month, according to the head of Al-Awda, Abbas Hamideh.

“We are an American non-profit (501c3) organization advocating for Palestinian refugees,” Hamideh wrote.

“They refuse requests to disclose reasons why they shut down a legitimate fundraiser after using them successfully for the past four years. Why did they shut us down? Could it be because we are advocates of the BDS movement and one of its founders?”

GoFundMe is a California-based crowdfunding platform that permits people to raise money for celebrations and causes and claims to be the world’s largest crowdfunding site by money raised.

