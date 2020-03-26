Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Ministry: Seven new coronavirus cases detected in Gaza

Palestine Information Center – March 26, 2020

GAZA – The ministry of health has announced that seven new coronavirus cases were detected in Gaza Strip.

The ministry said in a terse statement late Wednesday that the new persons affected with the virus had mingled with the first two cases in Gaza detected last Sunday.

It pointed out that the seven new cases were all security personnel who were at the quarantine and still are there and did not leave or mix with anyone else.

The statement noted that no corona victims were reported in the besieged enclave.

The number of corona-infected cases in Gaza has thus reached nine.

March 26, 2020 - Posted by | Aletho News | ,

1 Comment »

  1. “Seven new coronavirus cases detected in Gaza”

    Coronavirus is probably the Least of things that Palestinians have to worry about, given that their neighbours hate every last one of them, and wish they were ALL dead……..

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 26, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: