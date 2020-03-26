Ministry: Seven new coronavirus cases detected in Gaza
Palestine Information Center – March 26, 2020
GAZA – The ministry of health has announced that seven new coronavirus cases were detected in Gaza Strip.
The ministry said in a terse statement late Wednesday that the new persons affected with the virus had mingled with the first two cases in Gaza detected last Sunday.
It pointed out that the seven new cases were all security personnel who were at the quarantine and still are there and did not leave or mix with anyone else.
The statement noted that no corona victims were reported in the besieged enclave.
The number of corona-infected cases in Gaza has thus reached nine.
“Seven new coronavirus cases detected in Gaza”
Coronavirus is probably the Least of things that Palestinians have to worry about, given that their neighbours hate every last one of them, and wish they were ALL dead……..
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | March 26, 2020 |