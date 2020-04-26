Oregon State University researcher: Vitamins C, D can help prevent COVID-19
“The stakes are huge”
By Whitney Woodworth | Salem Statesman Journal | April 23, 2020
Supplements containing vitamins C and D, along with other micronutrients [zinc], can be a “safe, effective and low-cost” means to fight off COVID-19 and other acute respiratory tract diseases, according to an Oregon State University researcher.
Adrian Gombart of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute, along with his collaborators at universities across the world, said public health officials should issue a clear set of nutritional guidelines to complement the existing advice about washing hands to prevent the spread of infections.
Findings were published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients. … continue
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
April 26, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular | Covid-19
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Deception – Submarines against Olof Palme
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
New Study Reviewed
Scientific Study Traces the Evolution and Migration of SARS-CoV-2
Where did the Virus Originate?
By Allen Yu | Global Research | April 24, 2020
This is an early study – the sample size is only 160 humans – with 100 types. However, the results are stunning. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
~
Also by Aletho News:
March 8, 2011
Investment bankers salivate over North Africa
February 25, 2010
Look out for the nuclear bomb coming with your electric bill
February 7, 2010
The saturated fat scam: What’s the real story?
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,876,030 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia Bahrain BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
traducteur on Palestinians hunker down for R… Andreas Schlüter on Why US outsourced bat virus re… rediscover911com on Scientific Study Traces the Ev… brianharryaustralia on Israel and World Jewry brianharryaustralia on Airlines are in freefall amid… roberthstiver on Israel and World Jewry rediscover911com on Israel and World Jewry traducteur on Israel and World Jewry michael on Israel and World Jewry M. Liberty on New US Health Spokesman Says R… jbthring on Blair comeback is a terrible i… brianharryaustralia on The bipartisan “small business… Eve Human on COVID-19 Superspreader Events:… charles allan on Blair comeback is a terrible i… charles allan on COVID-19 Superspreader Events:…
Aletho News
- Oregon State University researcher: Vitamins C, D can help prevent COVID-19 April 26, 2020
- Palestinians hunker down for Ramadan, facing a virus that doesn’t discriminate but an occupier that does April 26, 2020
- The Senseless Battle of Peleliu April 26, 2020
- Airlines are in freefall amid Covid-19 pandemic, but why should taxpayers foot the bill? April 25, 2020
- Deception – Submarines against Olof Palme April 25, 2020
- Scientific Study Traces the Evolution and Migration of SARS-CoV-2. Where did the Virus Originate? April 25, 2020
- Israel and World Jewry April 25, 2020
- Energix Exploiting COVID-19 Lockdown in Occupied Golan April 25, 2020
- Pages From The Auschwitz Death Registry Volumes April 25, 2020
- The bipartisan “small business” swindle: Billions for banks and corporations, pennies for workers and shopkeepers April 24, 2020
- Craig Murray Defence Fund Launched April 24, 2020
- New US Health Spokesman Says Rothschild Family ‘Craves Control’, Blames Soros Over Virus April 24, 2020
- Why US outsourced bat virus research to Wuhan April 24, 2020
- Russia dismisses as ‘baseless’ US claims on IRGC satellite launch April 24, 2020
- COVID-19 Superspreader Events: Critical Patterns and Lessons April 24, 2020
- Blair comeback is a terrible idea… unless the UK wants to join a US war on China April 23, 2020
- How It All Began: The Belgrade Embassy Bombing April 23, 2020
- ‘Imminent’ 9.0 Earthquake, 30M Tsunami Could Wreck Fukushima, Government Panel Says April 23, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Trump and Putin revisit the “Spirit of the Elbe” April 26, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply