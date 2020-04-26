Aletho News

Oregon State University researcher: Vitamins C, D can help prevent COVID-19

“The stakes are huge”

By Whitney Woodworth | Salem Statesman Journal | April 23, 2020

Supplements containing vitamins C and D, along with other micronutrients [zinc], can be a “safe, effective and low-cost” means to fight off COVID-19 and other acute respiratory tract diseases, according to an Oregon State University researcher.

Adrian Gombart of OSU’s Linus Pauling Institute, along with his collaborators at universities across the world, said public health officials should issue a clear set of nutritional guidelines to complement the existing advice about washing hands to prevent the spread of infections.

Findings were published Thursday in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients. … continue

