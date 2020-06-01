The Illusion Called South Vietnam
Tales of the American Empire | August 23, 2019
Discussions about why the United States lost the Vietnam war focus on actions taken after American ground troops arrived in 1965. They could never succeed because the war had already been lost. Ho Chi Mihn was the most popular man in all of Vietnam and his soldiers were respected fighters for independence. They had defeated the French and later the Army of South Vietnam created by the American CIA. American soldiers fought for a nation that didn’t exist.
___________________________________
Archimedes Patti 1981 interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIJfV…
“CIA and the Wars in Southeast Asia 1947-1975”; Signals Intelligence; has interesting information recently declassified. https://www.cia.gov/library/center-fo…
By the time US military ground troops arrived in Vietnam, “They all hated us!” as this Marine Corps veteran explains: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tixOy…
Related video: “Ten Lost Battles of the Vietnam War” destroys the myth no battles were lost: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g75i4…
Related video: “The Gulf of Tonkin Lies”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaalJ…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 1, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | CIA, France, United States, Vietnam
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Pallets of bricks appear in multiple cities where peaceful protests are occurring
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Did an American Mine Sink South Korean Ship?
By Yoichi Shimatsu | New America Media | May 27, 2010
BEIJING – South Korean Prime Minister Lee Myung-bak has claimed “overwhelming evidence” that a North Korean torpedo sank the corvette Cheonan on March 26, killing 46 sailors. U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed that there’s “overwhelming evidence” in favor of the theory that North Korea sank the South Korean Navy warship Cheonan. But the articles of proof presented so far by military investigators to an official inquiry board have been scanty and inconsistent.
There’s yet another possibility, that a U.S. rising mine sank the Cheonan in a friendly-fire accident.
In the recent U.S.-China strategic talks in Shanghai and Beijing, the Chinese side dismissed the official scenario presented by the Americans and their South Korean allies as not credible. This conclusion was based on an independent technical assessment by the Chinese military, according to a Beijing-based military affairs consultant to the People Liberation Army.
Hardly any of the relevant facts that counter the official verdict have made headline news in either South Korea or its senior ally, the United States.
The first telltale sign of an official smokescreen involves the location of the Choenan sinking – Byeongnyeong Island (pronounced Pyongnang) in the Yellow Sea. On the westernmost fringe of South Korean territory, the island is dominated by a joint U.S.-Korean base for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations. The sea channel between Byeongnyeong and the North Korean coast is narrow enough for both sides to be in artillery range of each other.
Anti-sub warfare is based on sonar and acoustic detection of underwater craft. Since civilian traffic is not routed through the channel, the noiseless conditions are near-perfect for picking up the slightest agitation, for example from a torpedo and any submarine that might fire it. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,916,766 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
June 2020 M T W T F S S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on The Illusion Called South… barryk8 on Destroying the environment to… brianharryaustralia on Moscow demands probe after Rus… brianharryaustralia on Moscow demands probe after Rus… roberthstiver on Moscow demands probe after Rus… charles allan on The Campaign Against HCQ—Part… ontogram on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… brianharryaustralia on The 2003 Conquest of the Repub… brianharryaustralia on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… brianharryaustralia on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… traducteur on Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palest… brianharryaustralia on Israeli Police Kill Unarmed Ma… brianharryaustralia on ‘US statements are fake, not L… Tollef Ås / 丘不如／Qiū… on Western Reaction to China Show… Tollef Ås / 丘不如／Qiū… on Western Reaction to China Show…
Aletho News
- The Illusion Called South Vietnam June 1, 2020
- Algeria wants to become a satellite of Western interests in Africa June 1, 2020
- Libyan war escalates as regional powers attempt to gain stronger influence June 1, 2020
- Fantasy Wish List Masquerades as Climate Poll June 1, 2020
- Vitamin C in COVID-19 Prevention June 1, 2020
- Destroying the environment to save it May 31, 2020
- As Trump vows to declare Antifa a ‘Terrorist Group,’ AG Barr equates rioting to domestic terrorism May 31, 2020
- Moscow demands probe after Russian journalist pepper-sprayed by Minneapolis police May 31, 2020
- Veteran FBI Lawyer Boente Resigns Over Role in Michael Flynn Case May 31, 2020
- The 2003 Conquest of the Republic of Georgia May 31, 2020
- ‘US statements are fake, not Libyan money’: Moscow rebuffs accusations of printing counterfeit dinars May 30, 2020
- Indian Council of Medical Research writes to WHO disagreeing with HCQ assessment May 30, 2020
- Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Near Ramallah May 30, 2020
- Kabul ready to start intra-Afghan peace talks with Taliban: Abdullah May 30, 2020
- Israeli Police Kill Unarmed Man with Mental Disability in Jerusalem May 30, 2020
- EXPLOSIVE transcripts show Flynn wanted to work with Russia against ISIS, Kislyak warned Trump ‘Russiagate’ was targeting HIM May 30, 2020
- Research difficulties May 29, 2020
- Two can play Section 230 game: Trump’s EO uses key statute against social media censorship May 29, 2020
If Americans Knew
Indian Punchline
- Trump’s China policy at a cul-de-sac June 1, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Germany Opens New Coal Power Station June 1, 2020
- New Video Series From Naomi Seibt & Lord Monckton June 1, 2020
- BBC’s Global Green Deal Delusion June 1, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
One False Flag in the Gulf of Tonkin….58,600 dead American soldiers….over 350,000 wounded American soldiers, and God only knows how many Vietnamese civilians, slaughtered by Carpet Bombing, Helicopter Gunships, Napalm, Agent Orange, and in the case of Cally’s Killers, whole villages, men women and children slaughtered, in the name of “Freedom and Democracy”.
And no one was held to account, not the CIA/Pentagon/MIC, the President, no one.
And it continues now, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Africa, and if the lunatics get their way Lebanon and Iran(7 countries in 5 years). Even in the USA, people are shot dead in the streets by American police.
Something is terribly wrong in the USA.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 1, 2020 |