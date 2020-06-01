Aletho News

The Illusion Called South Vietnam

Tales of the American Empire | August 23, 2019

Discussions about why the United States lost the Vietnam war focus on actions taken after American ground troops arrived in 1965. They could never succeed because the war had already been lost. Ho Chi Mihn was the most popular man in all of Vietnam and his soldiers were respected fighters for independence. They had defeated the French and later the Army of South Vietnam created by the American CIA. American soldiers fought for a nation that didn’t exist.

Archimedes Patti 1981 interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIJfV…

“CIA and the Wars in Southeast Asia 1947-1975”; Signals Intelligence; has interesting information recently declassified. https://www.cia.gov/library/center-fo…

By the time US military ground troops arrived in Vietnam, “They all hated us!” as this Marine Corps veteran explains: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tixOy…

 

Related video: “Ten Lost Battles of the Vietnam War” destroys the myth no battles were lost: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g75i4…

Related video: “The Gulf of Tonkin Lies”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaalJ…

June 1, 2020 - Posted by | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video | , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. One False Flag in the Gulf of Tonkin….58,600 dead American soldiers….over 350,000 wounded American soldiers, and God only knows how many Vietnamese civilians, slaughtered by Carpet Bombing, Helicopter Gunships, Napalm, Agent Orange, and in the case of Cally’s Killers, whole villages, men women and children slaughtered, in the name of “Freedom and Democracy”.
    And no one was held to account, not the CIA/Pentagon/MIC, the President, no one.
    And it continues now, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Africa, and if the lunatics get their way Lebanon and Iran(7 countries in 5 years). Even in the USA, people are shot dead in the streets by American police.
    Something is terribly wrong in the USA.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 1, 2020 | Reply


