Ukraine receives Javelin anti-tank missiles & other US military aid worth $60mn – embassy
RT | June 17, 2020
Kiev has received military aid worth more than $60 million from Washington, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, the United States embassy said on Wednesday.
The first shipment of Javelin systems worth around $47 million was sent to Ukraine in April 2018, according to Reuters.
Military aid to Ukraine was at the center of a House of Representatives impeachment inquiry in December into US President Donald Trump, on charges of obstruction of Congress and of pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Trump was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate in February.
Pentagon Comptroller Elaine McCusker, who was reported to have questioned the suspension of US military aid to Ukraine, a key element in the inquiry leading to Trump’s impeachment, resigned on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.
June 17, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Militarism | Ukraine, United States
