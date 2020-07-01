Ten Battles Americans Lost in Vietnam
Tales of the American Empire | June 16, 2019
Supporters of the American empire think the U.S. military is invincible. They insist that the U.S. military never lost a battle during the entire Vietnam war. The U.S. military had every advantage, yet mistakes were made and some battles lost.
“Lost Battles of the Vietnam War” 112 losses listed at: http://www.g2mil.com/lost_vietnam.htm
and has links to sources. Many lost battles are hidden in historical accounts by blending them with larger operations. One can read the sanitized details in official histories made after the war to confirm these battles as losses. For example, The Marine Corps’ official history of “Operation Utah.” https://www.marines.mil/Portals/59/Pu…
Battle of Ong Thanh Documentary https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q1cig…
Related Tale: “The Illusion of South Vietnam” explains why all Vietnamese viewed the Americans as colonial occupiers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0B9BM…
