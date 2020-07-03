The Empire Bombed Serbia to Seize Kosovo in 1999
Tales of the American Empire | July 2, 2020
The American Empire faced downsizing in the 1990s after the Warsaw Pact disbanded and Soviets troops withdrew home. American politicians demanded a reduction in military spending and the closure of most military bases in Europe. The solution was to start a war in Europe. Serbia (which was called Yugoslavia before 2006) openly resisted demands to open its economy to western banks and corporations and refused to join the European Union. As a result, Serbia was demonized and targeted for destruction. An ongoing rebellion by some Albanian immigrants in Serbia’s province of Kosovo was chosen as a NATO cause. The American CIA began shipping arms to the Islamic Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) and transported hundreds of al Qaeda mercenaries to Kosovo to attack Serbs. This was politically awkward since the KLA was on the U.S. State Department’s list of terrorist groups. Serbian soldiers were dispatched to their southernmost province to repel these Islamic invaders. This increased the level of violence and Serbia was blamed.
When you hear the USA Military Industrial Complex pointing the finger at “Terrorists”, just remember who the World’s largest Terrorist organisation is, that spends multi billions of US$’s on EVERY YEAR, and they have also “LOST” Trillions of dollars, and nobody knows where it went, BUT, Rebel groups abound, and they are always armed to the Teeth with Fleets of vehicles, Guns, Ordinance, fuel supplies, Millions of bullets, etc etc…….Join the dots, and follow the money.
All this, while American people are living on the streets and have almost nothing to live on. “Who are the Terrorists?”
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 3, 2020 |