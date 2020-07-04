The American War (Vietnamese Perspective)
Ezgi Cihan | Film production 2009
The core of this film is to investigate the hearts and minds of the Vietnamese who fought in that war. How did they sustain their morale in the face of such. Project for U.S. History class. I do not own any of the songs or images used in this video. Special thanks to Mr. Nguyen for the interview and Mr. Hoffman.
July 4, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | United States, Vietnam
