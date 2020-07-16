Report: Lebanon turns to China to end financial crisis
MEMO | July 16, 2020
Lebanon has turned east, seeking to secure investments from China in a bid to overcome its financial crisis, the Associated Press reported.
The agency said in a report published yesterday that Lebanon which has long been a site where rivalries between Iran and Saudi Arabia have played out, is now becoming a focus of escalating tensions between China and the West.
According to the report, the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab is currently seeking help from China after talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout have faltered, and international donors have refused to pay $11 billion pledged in 2018, pending major economic reforms and anti-corruption measures.
The agency quoted an unnamed ministerial official as saying that China has offered to help end Lebanon’s decades-long electricity crisis through its state companies, an offer the government is considering.
AP reported: “In addition, Beijing has offered to build power stations, a tunnel that cuts through the mountains to shorten the trip between Beirut and the eastern Bekaa Valley, and a railway along Lebanon’s coast, according to the official and an economist.”
Economist Hasan Moukalled said the projects that China has offered to work on are worth $12.5 billion.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 16, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Economics | China, Lebanon
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Way Fair Questions Need to Be Asked
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
In Memoriam
Remembering Israel’s killing of four children on the beach in Gaza
By Muhammad Hussein | MEMO | July 16, 2020
Israel’s military offensive on the Gaza Strip in 2014 — “Operation Strong Cliff” from 8 July until 26 August — was one its deadliest ever against the Palestinians besieged in the coastal strip of land. Aside from the destruction of the civilian infrastructure and its disproportionate use of air strikes, among the war crimes that Israel committed during this offensive was its often deliberate targeting of civilian areas. This was arguably the most shocking crime of all.
On the afternoon of 16 July, four children belonging to Bakr family ventured onto the beachfront at Gaza City’s small harbour, playing near the boats that their fathers used as fishermen to earn a living. During the offensive, Israel banned all Palestinian fishermen from going out in their boats and essentially closed the port. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,952,956 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
brianharryaustralia on Britain’s Gentleman Posturing… brianharryaustralia on Britain’s Gentleman Posturing… brianharryaustralia on Report: Lebanon turns to China… brianharryaustralia on Israel creates list of officia… brianharryaustralia on Biden will seek to extend the… brianharryaustralia on China-Iran deal is a major blo… brianharryaustralia on Way Fair Questions Need to Be… ontogram on China-Iran deal is a major blo… zrpradyer on Britain’s Gentleman Posturing… jbthring on Britain’s Gentleman Posturing… gepay on The Maxwell Family Business:… jbthring on How an Israeli Spy-Linked Tech… traducteur on China-Iran deal is a major blo… roberthstiver on Israeli Proxies Profit from U.… roberthstiver on India fully removed from Irani…
Aletho News
- Inconclusive investigations and psychological trauma cultivate Israel’s impunity July 16, 2020
- Biden will seek to extend the narrative that Israel is being ‘singled out’ July 16, 2020
- Israel creates list of officials to prevent arrests for war crimes July 16, 2020
- Report: Lebanon turns to China to end financial crisis July 16, 2020
- Way Fair Questions Need to Be Asked July 16, 2020
- Israeli duplicity about 2014 invasion ‘Operation Brothers Keeper’ July 16, 2020
- Turkey supports Azerbaijan to cause instability in the Caucasus July 16, 2020
- US sanctions are part of a multi-front war on Syria mainly targeting its long-suffering civilians July 16, 2020
- Trump, Kennedy, and the Russia Collusion Delusion July 16, 2020
- Britain’s Gentleman Posturing Comes Undone With Absurd Hypocrisy July 16, 2020
- China-Iran deal is a major blow to U.S. aspirations in Central Asia July 16, 2020
- The Maxwell Family Business: Espionage July 16, 2020
- How an Israeli Spy-Linked Tech Firm Gained Access to the US Gov’t’s Most Classified Networks July 16, 2020
- It Was JFK Who Blinked in the Cuban Missile Crisis July 15, 2020
- Israeli Proxies Profit from U.S. Coronavirus Funding July 15, 2020
- ‘Get out now or risk the consequences’: US threatens investors in Russian energy projects July 15, 2020
- India fully removed from Iranian railway project: Report July 15, 2020
- Iran oil revenue dips but future holds bright promises July 15, 2020
If Americans Knew
Xymphora
- Brains! July 16, 2020
- Would be bad for their business July 16, 2020
Indian Punchline
- Covid-19 renders the ‘Quad’ rudderless July 16, 2020
Craig Murray
- Calling all NUJ Members July 16, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
This is another case of American sanctions on one of Israel’s enemies(for standing up to Israel)being forced to seek alliance with China. They cannot get justice from the USA, or, of course, Israel…..What else can they do…..?
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 16, 2020 |