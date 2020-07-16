Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Way Fair Questions Need to Be Asked

Amazing Polly • July 14, 2020

I know the W@yf@ir story is not bait. I know it isn’t a Leftist ruse. How? I tell you in this video. I go over some of what researchers have dug up on this story and give a tour through the elite trafficking swamp to show the way the media & celebrities have helped these criminals to hide their crimes. more…

To contribute to my work, or say thanks for the work I’ve done, please donate through paypal here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge or you can send something through the mail to my PO Box listed here: https://www.amazingpolly.net/contact….

THANK YOU so much everyone!

References: Craigslist story NYT : https://abcnews.go.com/WN/popular-web…

Wayfair how to sell page: https://partners.wayfair.com/d/onboar…

Wayfair does the images: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEPEm…

Wayfair owns the trademark for WFX and more: WP story re Saville: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/m…

Fortune HT is big biz (Cindy McCain): https://fortune.com/2019/04/14/human-…

VIDEO Greg Wing Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yoxIM…

FATF report on trafficking https://www.fatf-gafi.org/media/fatf/…

Cynthia McKinney re dyncorp trafficking vaccines: : https://www.c-span.org/video/?c453473…

Backpage taken down: https://globalnews.ca/news/4141908/ba…

Hillary State Department: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pANHz…

We all knew Cindy McCain: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne…

Arizona Official baby selling: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/nati…

Amazing Polly Video about child trafficking: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVOqG…

NXIVM 80 people sue: https://www.insider.com/80-people-sue…

Newsweek re Raniere NXIVM Mexico: https://www.newsweek.com/nxivm-emilia…

July 16, 2020 - Posted by | Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Timeless or most popular, Video |

1 Comment »

  1. America’s Financial Elite + America’s totally corrupted Political System = The World’s largest CESS PIT……..The Vatican is also in the same league

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 16, 2020 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: