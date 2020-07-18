Aletho News

The campaign to silence climate debate on Facebook

Interview of the CO2 Coalition’s Caleb Rossiter

ImproveThePlanet • July 8, 2020

On this week’s Power Hour Alex Epstein interviews Dr. Caleb Rossiter, Chairman of the CO2 Coalition.

There is an active campaign, led by billionaire anti-fossil-fuel activist Tom Steyer, to convince Facebook to remove the CO2 Coalition from its platform.

Some highlights include:
* Rossiter’s decades-long work on African issues.
* Why fossil fuels, especially coal, are crucial to African prosperity.
* How Rossiter became suspicious of climate models.
* CO2 as a warming gas *and* a plant fertilizing gas.
* How challenging climate catastrophism hurt Rossiter’s career.
* How the “paid off by the fossil fuel industry” narrative is laughable.

