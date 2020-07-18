The campaign to silence climate debate on Facebook
Interview of the CO2 Coalition’s Caleb Rossiter
ImproveThePlanet • July 8, 2020
On this week’s Power Hour Alex Epstein interviews Dr. Caleb Rossiter, Chairman of the CO2 Coalition.
There is an active campaign, led by billionaire anti-fossil-fuel activist Tom Steyer, to convince Facebook to remove the CO2 Coalition from its platform.
Some highlights include:
* Rossiter’s decades-long work on African issues.
* Why fossil fuels, especially coal, are crucial to African prosperity.
* How Rossiter became suspicious of climate models.
* CO2 as a warming gas *and* a plant fertilizing gas.
* How challenging climate catastrophism hurt Rossiter’s career.
* How the “paid off by the fossil fuel industry” narrative is laughable.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
July 18, 2020 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Facebook
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Your Body, Their Choice
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
What’s Israel’s Role in the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict?
Sputnik – April 17, 2016
With the decades-long Azeri-Armenian conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region burning out of control for four intense, blood-soaked days at the beginning of this month, questions have emerged over the secretive role played by Israel in the conflict.
Late last week, commenting on the recent escalation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, former Israeli foreign minister Avigdor Lieberman blamed Armenia for provoking four days of clashes which left over a hundred dead and dozens wounded.
Azerbaijan, Lieberman said, had “no reasons for escalating the conflict,” despite extensive reports confirming that Azerbaijan was the party that launched offensive operations to regain control of territory in the Armenia-backed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. … continue
Aletho News Original Content
Three Mile Island, Global Warming and the CIA
By Aletho News | January 9, 2012
This article will examine some of the connections between the US and UK National Security apparatus and the appearance of the anthropogenic global warming (AGW) theory beginning after the accident at Three Mile Island. … continue
About Aletho News’ Name
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 3,954,224 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Nuclear Power Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Bolivia Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jeremy Corbyn Jerusalem John Kerry Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East Military National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Press TV Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Latest Comments
roberthstiver on Bari We Hardly Knew You brianharryaustralia on White Helmets co-founder stole… brianharryaustralia on British nuclear submarine clos… brianharryaustralia on The Real ‘Russian Playbook’ Is… brianharryaustralia on “Putin Hacked Our Coronavirus… brianharryaustralia on How to Bring Liberty and Justi… brianharryaustralia on Group that raises money for Is… roberthstiver on The Real ‘Russian Playbook’ Is… klmayes on How to Bring Liberty and Justi… roberthstiver on Group that raises money for Is… roberthstiver on “Putin Hacked Our Coronavirus… Dave Rubin on Way Fair Questions Need to Be… Dave Rubin on The Real ‘Russian Playbook’ Is… VictoriaDutu on British nuclear submarine clos… roberthstiver on Biden will seek to extend the…
Aletho News
- Owen Benjamin vs Patreon: Dissident Comedian Set to Deal Massive Blow to Big Tech Censors July 18, 2020
- The campaign to silence climate debate on Facebook July 18, 2020
- White Helmets co-founder stole aid money destined for Syria – report July 18, 2020
- Bari We Hardly Knew You July 17, 2020
- Your Body, Their Choice July 17, 2020
- How to Bring Liberty and Justice to Blacks (and Everyone Else) July 17, 2020
- The Russians are coming, again! Poorly understood cybercrimes play perfectly into political agendas July 17, 2020
- Group that raises money for Israeli soldiers got $2-5 million federal loan July 17, 2020
- “Putin Hacked Our Coronavirus Vaccine” Is The Dumbest Story Yet July 17, 2020
- The Real ‘Russian Playbook’ Is Written in English July 17, 2020
- US Presidential Election And Prospects Of Kiev Advance In Eastern Ukraine July 17, 2020
- British nuclear submarine close to disaster after NEAR MISS with packed passenger ferry, report finds July 17, 2020
- Armenian Foreign Ministry Slams Baku’s Threat to Bomb Nuclear Plant as Breaching Int’l Law July 17, 2020
- Iran Voices Readiness to Help Ease Tensions between Azerbaijan, Armenia July 17, 2020
- Russian Defence Ministry Calls US Accusations on Open Skies Treaty Speculative July 17, 2020
- UK Claims Russia Used Reddit to Meddle in 2019 Vote But Has No Proof of ‘Broad Spectrum Campaign’ July 17, 2020
- Inconclusive investigations and psychological trauma cultivate Israel’s impunity July 16, 2020
- Biden will seek to extend the narrative that Israel is being ‘singled out’ July 16, 2020
If Americans Knew
Xymphora
- The Atlantic July 17, 2020
- Twitter July 17, 2020
Indian Punchline
- Pandemic puts India in ‘precarious position’ July 18, 2020
Craig Murray
- Calling all NUJ Members July 16, 2020
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate change: Summers could become ‘too hot for humans’-BBC July 18, 2020
- BEIS Committee’s Fake “Proposals From The Public” July 18, 2020
- Climate Breakdown Arrives! July 17, 2020
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Site infoAletho News
Blog at WordPress.com.
Leave a Reply