Everyone Lost in World War II

Tales of the American Empire • August 16, 2019

Hitler had sent Winston Churchill peace offers several times in 1940, proposing that Germany withdraw from occupied areas except for traditional German regions that were seized after World War I. Churchill should have accepted this offer, but he was an arrogant, selfish, bumbling, alcoholic, psychopath whose actions destroyed Europe and the British Empire.

3 Comments »

  2. THE JEWISH PURSE

    THE JEWISH BANKER/BANK WHO FINANCED THE JAPANESE/RUSSIAN WAR, THE BOLSHEVIK REVOLUTION, & BOTH WORLD WARS
    Jacob Schiff proposed that the First World War be the war to end all wars, which became an international mantra after the war. The absolute end of all war heralded the Jewish Messianic Era in which the Jews would be “restored” to Palestine, where they would rule the world from Jerusalem. Jewish bankers deliberately created the First World War in order to artificially fulfill Jewish Messianic prophecy by staging the “Battle of Armageddon”, by creating a World government run by Jews known as “The League of Nations”, by “restoring” the Jews to Palestine, by destroying the Empires and Monarchies, by enslaving the Gentiles with Bolshevism, by placing the wealth of the World in Jewish hands, etc. etc. etc.

    Schiff believed that the First World War fulfilled the prophecy of Isaiah 2:1-4, which states,

    “1 The word that Isaiah the son of Amoz saw concerning Judah and Jerusalem. 2 And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the LORD’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow unto it. 3 And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem. 4 And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.”
    *************
    THE JEWISH ZIONIST/BOLSHEVIK MESSIAH:

    “The mashiach [Jewish messiah] will bring about the political and spiritual redemption of the Jewish people by bringing us back to Israel and restoring Jerusalem (Isaiah 11:11-12; Jeremiah 23:8; 30:3; Hosea 3:4-5). He will establish a government in Israel that will be the center of all world government, both for Jews and gentiles (Isaiah 2:2-4; 11:10; 42:1). He will rebuild the Temple and re-establish its worship (Jeremiah 33:18). He will restore the religious court system of Israel and establish Jewish law as the law of the land (Jeremiah 33:15)…The world after the messiah comes is often referred to in Jewish literature as Olam Ha-Ba (oh-LAHM hah-BAH), the World to Come…In the Olam Ha-Ba, the whole world will recognize the Jewish G-d as the only true G-d, and the Jewish religion as the only true religion (Isaiah 2:3; 11:10; Micah 4:2-3; Zechariah 14:9).”

    — From “Mashiach: The Messiah”, Judaism 101 —–

    “The Jewish people as a whole will become its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this New World Order the “children of Israel” will furnish all the leaders without encountering opposition. The Governments of the different peoples forming the world republic will fall without difficulty into the hands of the Jews. It will then be possible for the Jewish rulers to abolish private property and everywhere to make use of the resources of the state. Thus will the promise of the Talmud be fulfilled, in which is said that when the Messianic time is come, the Jews will have all the property of the whole world in their hands.”
    –Baruch Levy, Letter to Karl Marx, ‘La Revue de Paris’, p.574, June 1, 1928

    “With the exception of the USSR as a federated Eurasian state, all other continents will become united in a world alliance, at whose disposal will be an international police force. All armies will be abolished, and there will be no more wars. In Jerusalem, the United Nations (a truly United Nations) will build a Shrine of the Prophets to serve the federated union of all continents; this will be the seat of the Supreme Court of Mankind, to settle all controversies among the federated continents, as prophesied by Isaiah.”

    — David Ben-Gurion, first Prime Minister of the Jewish State of Israel.

    Donald Trump went to the movies while his brother died of cancer, on his own.
    His parents were also absent from his hospital bedside!
    What a demonic family!

    Donald Trump is an agent of the PILGRIMS SOCIETY, the real power in America,

    SCHIFF AND THE PILGRIM SOCIETY

    Jacob H. Schiff, Pilgrims Society, a partner in Kuhn, Loeb & Company investment bankers, was a founding member of The Pilgrims Society of the United States (page 154, “The Pilgrims of the United States,” 2003) and was a director of National City Bank of New York; Central Trust Company; Western Union; New York Foundation; and National Employment Exchange—

    The Schiffs and Warburgs are related, and John M. Schiff (director of large corporations) became treasurer of The Pilgrims New York, 1968-1985. His son David T. Schiff became a member. “We’re mostly family in The Pilgrims Society!” Before any unjust person plays the religion card, rest assured this is a financial inquiry, not a religious one; and greed, I believe, transcends all denominations. The pattern I want to establish is this—just after the end of the 19th century a Secret Society of financiers and aristocrats on both sides of the Atlantic was formed, calling itself The Pilgrims, with branches in London and New York; though the Society had no official existence until 1902, its founders were active against silver in some cases, generations beforehand; ancestors of some members were active against silver and gold as money back into medieval times. That can be the subject of another historical probe.

    The Pilgrims Society: A Century of Rockefellers, Rothschilds …
    isgp-studies.com/pilgrims-society-us-uk
    The Pilgrims Society: A study of the Anglo- American Establishment; Rockefeller, Mellon, Luce, Rothschild, Cecil, Windsor, the Federal Reserve, WWII, the CIA, and So Much More

    Liked by 1 person

    Comment by Dave Rubin | July 26, 2020 | Reply

  3. It was Churchill (Whose Family home in Britain is “Blenheim Palace”, who introduced “Concentration Camps” to the World during The Boer War in South Africa. They recently had a solid Gold toilet installed…….(It’s good to show the World how wealthy you are, I suppose.)

    “History will be kind to me, for I intend to write it”…..Churchill……And he did.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 26, 2020 | Reply


