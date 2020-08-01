Aletho News

A U-2 and World Peace were Sabotaged in 1960

Tales of the American Empire | January 30, 2020

During his last year in office, American President Dwight Eisenhower’s primary goal was called a “Crusade for Peace.” He was the former Allied military commander during World War II and developed a friendship with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, who also played a key role in the Allied victory. They had several friendly meetings and planned for a détente resulting deep cuts in military spending. A meeting was scheduled for May 14, 1960 in Paris where a major disarmament agreement would be signed. Many powerful men in Washington DC opposed peace and four conspired to sabotage this agreement. Two weeks before this meeting, they ordered an unauthorized U-2 spy flight over key bases in the center of the Soviet Union. Its pilot was captured after crash landing his aircraft because its fuel was sabotaged.

“The Secret Team”; Colonel L. Fletcher Prouty US Air Force retired; 1973. This can be read on-line for free: http://www.lander.odessa.ua/doc/The%2…

Colonel Fletcher Prouty discussed Gary Powers U-2 flight in later interviews; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ookIT…

